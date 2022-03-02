Press Release

March 2, 2022 Bong Go lauds achievements of the administration as PRRD's term nears end Senator Christopher "Bong" Go commended the achievements of the administration led by President Rodrigo Duterte, noting that such feats would not have been possible if not for the hard work and synergy demonstrated by government officials, particularly the Cabinet members, amid the crises and challenges that confronted the country. Go made the remarks during President Duterte's Talk to the People address on Monday, February 28. "Tama po ang Pangulo sa kanyang mga papuri para sa kanyang Cabinet officials. Kung hindi dahil sa kanilang maigting na kooperasyon at pagtutulungan, hindi po natin makakamit ang mga tagumpay ng administrasyong ito sa gitna ng anumang dagok o krisis na ating pinagdaanan," said Go. The senator also praised Duterte, stressing that the latter's strong leadership and political will were crucial to the success of the administration's efforts to provide a comfortable life for all Filipinos. "Kinokomendahan ko rin po ang Pangulo sa kanyang pamumuno. Napakahalaga po ng kanyang ipinakitang political will para magawa ng kanyang gabinete ang kanilang mga tungkulin at mapabilis ang kanilang trabaho," he added. During the briefing, Duterte lauded Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, who reported on his department's initiatives and accomplishments. "Your passion for achievement has always been there," the President told Tugade. "I said I'm awed actually. I'm happy for the country that I got you," he added. Duterte likewise commended vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., Department of Education Secretary Leonor Briones, and Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez. As his term nears its end, Duterte remarked that it is important for the public to know that his Cabinet members have done their best for the sake of the country. "'That's what I can show the people -- that through you, we were able to deliver all these things that we see now," said the President. "At least, you have left something on your own. You have left a legacy," he added. Earlier, Go stated that Duterte did his best in serving the nation and that he will continue to do so till the end of his term, ensuring that no time is lost in serving the Filipino people. Go added that the President will continue to serve the Filipino people while he facilitates a smooth transition of power to the next elected top leader of the nation. "He will definitely continue to work until the last day of his term," emphasized the senator. Duterte was sworn in as the 16th President of the Philippines on June 30, 2016.