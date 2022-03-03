MINDORO 2ND DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN UMALI ENDORSES LENI-KIKO TANDEM

PINAMALAYAN, ORIENTAL MINDORO, MARCH 3, 2022 - Mindoro 2nd District Representative Alfonso Umali Jr. has endorsed the tandem of presidential aspirant Leni Robredo and vice-presidential aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan for the two highest seats of the land.

At the mini-grand rally attended by thousands of residents here, Umali described the Robredo-Pangilinan as the hope of the country.

"Huwag na tayong magkakamali. Pagkaisahan na natin ito. Napakaraming magagawa. Napakaraming babaguhin," the lawmaker said.

"Ito ang hinihiling namin sa inyo, tuluy-tuloy na natin, straight-in niyo na iyong Team Leni at Kiko, tuluy-tuloy na natin iyan. Lahat ng senador, itodo na natin...Lahat ng kandidato, tulungan natin at makakita kayo na tuloy ang pag-asenso at pag-unlad ng Bayan ng Pinamalayan at hindi lang iyan, ang buong segunda at parting primera distrito," he added.

With two months shy from the election period, the district representative appealed to the residents of Pinamalayan to come together and work hard campaigning.

"Bubuuin na natin ito, kaya natin buuin ito... Pagsama-samahin natin at makipag-usap tayo [sa ibang mga tao] at makaka-asa tayo na andito na ang tinatawag nating angat buhay," he said.

"Kapag nagawa natin ito, hindi lang tayong [mga taga Pinamalayan] ang nanalo, kundi ang taumbayan," he added.