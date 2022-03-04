Press Release

March 4, 2022 IMEE: STABILIZE BREAD AND NOODLE PRICES WITH NEW WHEAT SOURCES, NON-WHEAT FLOURS Senator Imee Marcos has encouraged the government to find new suppliers of wheat and develop the production of non-wheat flours to prevent sudden spikes in the prices of bread and noodles that are staples of the Filipino diet. Marcos, who chairs the Senate committee on economic affairs, said bread and noodle prices will reflect the volatility of wheat prices caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine, the world's main wheat exporters. "Since local flour millers import all their wheat requirements, their production costs will swing with higher wheat prices and be passed on to bread producers and on to consumers," Marcos explained. "The U.S. is our main supplier of wheat. But more banking and transport sanctions by Western nations against Russia could reduce global wheat supply and push up market prices, more so if Russia retaliates," she added. The Philippines is also among the top 10 importers of wheat from Ukraine, where farming and shipping have stalled due to the ongoing war in Eastern Europe. "Add to that the high cost of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) and you can expect the price of pan de sal made in community bakeries to go up. Baka mawala na ang pamerye-meryenda (Snack time may have to go)," Marcos said. The price of wheat has surged by more than 73% in Friday morning trade at $13.50 per bushel from $7.80 at the start of the year, and by almost 43% since the February 24 high of $9.47 when Russia attacked Ukraine. The senator pointed out that the Philippines now has an alternative source of wheat nearby, after China lifted its restrictions on Russian exports last week. "Let's break bread with China and get a better deal on wheat prices, while maintaining reliable trade with the U.S. and Australia," she explained. Marcos lamented that the industry potential of non-wheat flours for bread production remains underdeveloped despite their proven use in creating the iconic Nutribun "almost half a century ago." "Why do we still import non-wheat flour from Thailand and Vietnam when we can plant and harvest our own raw sources like rice, corn, camote, cassava, potato, and monggo (green gram) in a similar climate?" Marcos asked. "Let's rediscover non-wheat flour as a solution not only to the rising cost of regular flour but also to persistent hunger and malnutrition, with protein-rich peanut and malunggay (moringa) in the mix," Marcos urged. IMEE: PRESYO NG TINAPAY AT NOODLES, PATATAGIN; GAMIT ANG MGA ALTERNATIBO SA TRIGO NANANAWAGAN si Senador Imee Marcos na humanap ang pamahalaan ng bagong supplier ng wheat o trigo at gumamit ng ibang sangkap sa paggawa ng harina bukod sa trigo. Ito'y para maiwasan ang biglang pagsirit ng presyo ng tinapay at noodles na pangunahing pagkain ng mga nagtitipid na mga Pinoy. Sinabi ni Marcos, chairman ng Senate committee on economic affairs, ang presyo ng tinapay at noodles ay mahahatak ng pabago-bago o di masigurong presyo ng trigo dulot ng giyera sa pagitan ng Russia at Ukraine na mga pangunahing taga-suplay ng trigo sa mundo. "Dahil umaasa sa angkat na trigo ang ating mga kababayang flour miller, tiyak na tataas rin ang kanilang gastusin sa produksyon ng harina na tiyak namang ipapasa rin sa mga gumagawa ng tinapay at mga mamimili," paliwanag ni Marcos. "Ang U.S. ang ating pangunahing tiga-supply ng trigo. Pero dahil sa mga pataw na parusa ng ibat-ibang Western nations sa Russia, maaring mapatid ang suplay ng trigo na magiging dahilan ng pagsirit ng presyo nito sa merkado, lalo na kapag bumwelta o gumanti ang Russia," dagdag pa ni Marcos. Ang Pilipinas ang isa sa sampung pangunahing bansa na umaangkat ng trigo sa Ukraine, kung saan natengga ang pagtatanim at pagbabarko nitong produkto dahil sa gyera. "Dagdag pa dito ang mataas na presyo ng LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), kaya asahan na rin natin na magmamahal na naman ang presyo ng pandesal sa mga panaderya, at posibleng mawala na ang pamerye-meryenda," ani Marcos. Sumipa ang presyo ng trigo ng mas mataas sa 73% ngayong Byernes sa presyong $13.50 kada bushel mula sa dating $7.80 sa pagsisimula ng taong ito, at halos 43% mula sa pagsipa nito sa $9.47 noong Pebrero 24 noong umatake ang Russia sa Ukraine. Ayon kay Marcos, may alternatibong pagkukunan ng trigo ang Pilipinas na mas malapit lang o sa China, makaraang alisin nito ang restriksyon sa mga ini-export ng Russia. "Makipag-kasundo tayo sa China sa mas magandang presyuhan ng trigo, habang patuloy ang maaasahang pag-angkat ng supply mula U.S. at Australia," paliwanag ni Marcos. Daing pa ni Marcos, hanggang ngayon hindi pa rin binibigyang pansin ang potensyal ng mga non-wheat flour o harinang di gawa sa trigo para sa paggawa ng tinapay, kahit pa ginawa na ito sa Nutribun na "halos kalahating siglo na ang nakaraan," ayon pa kay Marcos. "Bakit nag-iimport pa rin tayo ng mga non-wheat flour mula sa Thailand at Vietnam kung pwede naman tayong magtanim at mag-ani ng sarili nating bigas, mais, kamote, patatas at munggo sa kapareho ring klima?" ani Marcos. "Muli nating tuklasin at bigyang pansin ang non-wheat flour bilang solusyon hindi lang sa tumataas na presyo ng regular na harina kundi para rin sa kagutuman at malnutrisyon. Pwede pang payamanin sa protina mula sa mani at malunggay," paghimok pa ni Marcos.