Filipino electorate holds power to bring back good, clean governance - De Lima

Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima stressed that the upcoming national elections is the chance for Filipinos to choose real leaders who will ensure civil and political security through good governance, protection of human rights, and upholding rule of law.

De Lima, a social justice and human rights champion, lamented how the allegations of premeditated plunder during the time of the pandemic have not only resulted in lost faith and trust in the government, but also caused actual damages and loss of lives to many Filipinos.

"The Constitution states that sovereignty resides in the people, and that government power emanates from them. Obligasyon ng gobyerno na maglingkod, at hindi paglingkuran," she said.

"Kaya panahon nang ibalik ang pamamahala sa mga taong handa at subok na sa paglilingkod sa bayan, iyong hindi gagamitin ang kapangyarihan upang magpayaman at kumapit sa kapangyarihan, kundi para itaas ang kalidad ng pamumuhay ng bawat mamamayan, kabilang na sa aspeto ng kanilang pribadong pamumuhay at sa paglahok sa mga usaping Pambansa at Panlipunan.

"Isang pamahalaan na pinapalakas ang boses ng taumbayan at pinakikinggan ito," she added.

It may be recalled that reports of alleged corruption ran rampant amid the pandemic. One such issue was the alleged conspiracy between top government officials and executives of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp.

Congressional hearings revealed that Pharmally has bagged over P10 billion worth of government contracts, including the purchase of allegedly overpriced, expired, or useless medical supplies for COVID-19.

De Lima maintained that in the next leadership after the elections, the people should be able to demand accountability from all those involved in any form of corruption, mismanagement of funds, or abuses in public office.

"Ang lahat ng aspirasyon ng isang bayan para sa isang mabuti, responsable at handang tumugon sa tunay na pangangailangan ng mga mamamayan ay nakasalalay sa kakayahan ng mga mamamayan na singilin ang kanilang pamahalaan.

Maging sa isyu ng public finance o paggastos ng pondo ng bayan, sa pagtugon sa mga hinaing ng mga naapi at naaabuso ng mga nasa kapangyarihan, at lalo na sa paglabag sa karapatang pantao ng mga mamamayan," she said.

De Lima, who announced her reelection bid last July 2021, is running under the Robredo-Pangilinan ticket.