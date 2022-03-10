Press Release

March 10, 2022 Bong Go lauds initiatives bringing healthcare closer to communities; urges Filipinos anew to vote for next leaders who can build on PRRD legacy benefitting the poor and needy Senator Christopher "Bong" Go lauded the numerous programs and policies of the Duterte Administration which have brought significant improvements in the country's healthcare system. The senator particularly commended the government's pandemic efforts and vaccination rollout as the country continues to see consistent decline in its COVID-19 numbers. "Bilang Chair ng Senate Committee on Health, masaya ang inyong lingkod na patuloy sa pagbaba ang mga naitatalang kaso ng COVID-19 at patuloy namang tumataas ang bilang ng mga bakunado na," said Go. "Sa pagtutok ng pamahalaan sa isinasagawang vaccine rollout ay mas maraming kababayan natin ang nababakunahan, nasusunod ang mga ipinatutupad na health protocols, bumababa ang COVID-19 cases at unti-unti nang nakapagbubukas ang ating ekonomiya," he added. Despite the improving pandemic situation in the country, Go reassured that he will continue to push for policies and measures to enhance Filipinos' access to quality healthcare. Among these include the continuing expansion of Malasakit Centers nationwide. "Ipinagpapatuloy ko pa rin ang mga pagsisikap para mapalakas lalo ang ating healthcare system sa buong bansa," said Go. "Marami tayong natutunan sa bawat pagsubok na ating hinarap sa mga nakaraang taon kung kaya't ginagawa ng gobyerno ang lahat upang maging mas handa at matatag ang mga mekanismong meron tayo at maging mas handa pa sa anumang krisis na maaaring dumating," he added. There are now 151 Malasakit Centers nationwide following the launch of new centers at the Batanes General Hospital in Basco town on March 1 and at the Quirino Provincial Medical Center in Cabarroguis town the following day. "Layunin po ng mga Malasakit Centers na mapagkalooban ng tulong medikal ang mga mahihirap nating kababayan. Hindi na sila mahihirapang magpalipat-lipat pa ng mga opisina ng pamahalaan dahil nasa Malasakit Center na ang tulong mula sa Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, at Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office," said Go, who is the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. Meanwhile, the senator lamented that many Filipinos in rural areas still suffer from poor access to vital healthcare services due to the lack of hospitals, health personnel, and medical equipment. Go said that this prompted him to push for the establishment of new hospitals and improvement of existing ones. "Isa sa mga isyung dapat na matutukan ang serbisyong medikal sa mga kanayunan. Maraming lalawigan ang kokonti ang mga ospital, at kulang pa sa mga tauhan at kagamitan," remarked Go. "Dahil dito, ipinaglalaban ko ang pagpapatayo at pagpapaayos ng mga pampublikong ospital sa iba't ibang sulok ng bansa," he added. Go also called for the establishment of Super Health Centers across the country to improve the access of Filipinos to government health services, particularly in rural areas. "Nais din nating makapagpatayo ng mga Super Health Centers na tutugon sa pangangailangang pangkalusugan sa mga probinsya. Sa pamamagitan nito, hindi na nila kailangang magpunta pa sa malalaking ospital sa kabayanan o lungsod upang magpagamot," he said. The proposed center is a medium version of a polyclinic and an improved version of the rural health unit. It will have a land area of 514.3 square meters as initially planned. It will have the following services: lab facilities, pharmacy, birthing facilities, out-patient department, dental services, comprehensive PhilHealth out-patient department, and other minor services. The senator also suggested that these Super Health Centers be used as satellite vaccination sites for those Filipinos who live far from the urban centers. "May pandemya man o wala, mahalaga para sa akin at sa mga Pilipino na maisakatuparan ang pagtatayo ng Super Health Centers dahil lagi nating kailangan ang serbisyong medikal. Batay sa 2022 Health Facilities Enhancement Program, mayroon tayong budget na P3.587 bilyon para sa pagpapatayo ng 305 Super Health Centers," shared Go. "Ang P2.031 bilyon nito ay gagamitin sa pagtatayo ng mga imprastraktura, habang ang nalalabing P1.556 bilyon ay para sa pagbili ng mga kinakailangang kagamitan," he added. As the nation is set to elect its new leaders, Go once again urged Filipinos to vote for candidates who would build on the gains made by the Duterte Administration and ensure the continuity of its programs and policies. "Ngayong nalalapit na ang pagtatapos ng termino ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, umaapela ako sa mga kapwa ko Pilipino na tiyakin na ang pipiliin nilang bagong lider ay maipagpapatuloy ang kanyang magagandang nagawa—para masiguro natin ang mas ligtas at mas komportableng buhay para sa mga minamahal nating kababayan at susunod na henerasyon na magiging parte ng mas matatag na sambayanan!" Go concluded.