March 10, 2022 'EDSA Hero' Echoes Lacson Warning vs 'Coalition Government'

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/edsa-hero-echoes-lacson-warning-vs-coalition-government A retired Air Force officer who played a key role in the 1986 EDSA Revolution has echoed the concerns of Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson against a "coalition government" with the Communist Party of the Philippines. Retired Air Force Col. Hector Tarrazona made the warning in a letter to 1Sambayan convenor Antonio Carpio, after seeing "known communists, whose ultimate goal is to overthrow the government" in the coalition. "While I was very hopeful to see the coalition of different political groups, I was greatly disappointed to see known communists, whose ultimate goal is to overthrow the government, in the coalition," Tarrazona said in his letter to Carpio, after joining a recent Zoom webinar of 1Sambayan. Tarrazona, a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1968 who in 1986 persuaded the 15th Strike Wing to support the EDSA Revolution, said there is no place for communists in the coalition. His letter belied the claim of ex-Senator Antonio Trillanes IV that he saw no communist in the campaign team of Robredo. Trillanes is part of Robredo's senatorial slate. In his letter, Tarrazona lamented the insurgency, which has gone on for at least 51 years, has killed up to 60,000 soldiers, insurgents and civilians. "You may have pleased a few thousand communists but you will be losing the support of millions among the AFP and PNP personnel and their families, businessmen, farmers, and other Filipinos who have been victims of their terrorism, atrocities, and revolutionary taxation," he told Carpio in his letter. "I hope you would correct this big political blunder," he added. Lacson earlier voiced concern that operatives of the CPP, New People's Army and National Democratic Front may have infiltrated Mrs. Robredo's campaign, citing information from ex-NPA cadre Jeffrey "Ka Eric" Celiz that jibed with information from his intelligence sources.