Lacson: PH Must be Ready for Possible Spillover of Russia-Ukraine Crisis

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-ph-must-be-ready-for-possible-spillover-of-russia-ukraine-crisis

The Philippines must be fully prepared for a possible spillover to Asia of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson said Saturday.

Lacson said the Philippines has to walk the talk since it has supported the United Nations General Assembly resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He said this includes allowing the use of our facilities by allies such as the United States.

"Nagpirma na tayo sa UNGA resolution na nakikiisa tayo sa ibang bansa sa pagkondena sa invasion ng Russia sa Ukraine. So dapat lamang na sundan natin sa gawa ang ating salita. Kung sakaling kailangan ang facilities ng Pilipinas, mapa-dagat lupa o ere, tama lang yan (We signed the UN General Assembly resolution condemning the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. So we should walk the talk. If our facilities are needed whether it be on land, sea or air, that is but proper)," he said in an interview on DZRH radio.

As early as last month, Lacson - who chairs the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security - had called on Philippine authorities to prepare for the effects of the conflict.

Presently, he noted we are already feeling the effects of the conflict on the economy, with fuel prices already skyrocketing.

While Lacson said he hopes the Russia-Ukraine conflict will not lead to nuclear war, it is better that the Philippines prepare for all scenarios.

"Mabuti rin na naka-ready tayo kesa mabigla tayo (It is better to be prepared than be surprised)," he said.

He also pointed out that the present situation shows the value of having allies who can help ensure our security from external threats.

"Sa akin lagi tayong consistent dito na mainam na meron tayong kaalyado pagdating sa ating security, external threat sa atin (We must be consistent - we must maintain close ties with allies who will help ensure our security from external threats)," he said.