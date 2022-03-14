Pangilinan to attend Comelec debate on March 20

VICE-PRESIDENTIAL aspirant Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan has signed the "Commitment Form" for the Commission on Elections' series of vice-presidential debates beginning on March 20.

In formally signing the form, Pangilinan has agreed to comply with all the Comelec's terms of the debates, formally known as "The Pilipinas Debates 2020: The Turning Point."

"I look forward to meeting and debating again with the other vice-presidential candidates," Pangilinan said, who just returned to Manila on Sunday, after spending four days barnstorming the Caraga Region, the island-province of Negros, the Cagayan Province, and Isabela Province.

From Tuesday, March 15, Pangilinan is scheduled to join the Team Robredo-Pangilinan campaign sorties in various parts of the country and then fly back to Manila for the Comelec debate.

"Ang vice-presidential debates ay paraan nang panliligaw sa mga botante. Kailangan kang magpakita at sagutin ang mga tanong. Kailangan ng isang kandidato na ipaliwanag kung bakit sa kanya dapat mapunta ang matamis na 'oo' ng kanyang nililigawan," Pangilinan said.

In his previous political speeches in various sorties, Pangilinan narrated to the participants how he wooed Sharon's father and mother, former Pasay Mayor Pablo Cuneta and Elaine Gamboa-Cuneta.

"Noong nililigawan ko si Sharon, kinailangan kong magpakita kina Mayor Ambo at Mommy Elaine upang ipaliwanag ang aking intensyon sa kanilang anak. Ganyan dapat ang gawin ng lahat ng mga kandidato. Ipakita ang kanila intensyon sa kanilang nililigawan," Pangilinan said.

Pangilinan has also participated in the CNN-UST vice-presidential debate held on Feb. 27, at the University of Santo Tomas.