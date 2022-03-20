Press Release

March 20, 2022 Gatchalian bats anew for nationwide learning recovery program, eyes widespread tutorials Amid the gradual resumption of in-person learning nationwide, Senator Win Gatchalian again cited the need to implement a learning recovery program to address the impact of prolonged school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a press briefing held on March 11, the Department of Education (DepEd) bared its proposed strategies and timeline for implementing learning recovery. The DepEd's plan is anchored on learning remediation and intervention; health, safety, and wellness; and professional development. Under Gatchalian's Senate Bill No. 2355 filed in 2021, the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program is established to become the national learning intervention program, which will include well-systematized tutorial sessions. According to Gatchalian, a law institutionalizing a learning recovery program would ensure that enough resources are allocated for its implementation. "Patuloy nating isusulong ang pagkakaroon ng learning recovery program sa buong bansa upang matugunan natin ang epekto ng kawalan ng face-to-face classes, at matiyak nating hindi mapag-iiwanan ang ating mga mag-aaral. Titiyakin nating meron tayong mga handa at mahuhusay na mga tutors na makakatulong sa ating mga mag-aaral," said Gatchalian, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture. The proposed program will cover the most essential learning competencies under Language and Mathematics for Grades 1 to 10, and Science for Grades 3 to 10. For Kindergarten learners, literacy and numeracy competencies will be given focus to build on their foundational competencies. The tutorial sessions may be held on weekends during the school year or semestral breaks. Learners may also be grouped according to their assessed learning needs. For learners with particular learning needs, one-on-one tutorial sessions may also be provided. Aside from tapping teachers and para-teachers to serve as tutors, the ARAL Program also allows tertiary level students to volunteer as tutors. Tertiary level students who volunteer as tutors for a period of two semesters shall be deemed to have completed the Literacy Training Service under the National Service Training Program (NSTP). Tutors will also receive adequate training, which will focus on innovative instructional techniques, interpersonal skills, socio-emotional learning, and cultural competency among others. Malawakang tutorial para sa learning recovery isinusulong ni Gatchalian Habang unti-unting ibinabalik ang face-to-face classes sa buong bansa, muli namang isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagpapatupad ng learning recovery program upang matugunan ang pinsala ng pandemya ng COVID-19. Sa isang press briefing na isinagawa noong March 11, matatandaang ibinahagi ng Department of Education (DepEd) ang panukala nitong mga istratehiya at timeline para sa pagpapatupad ng learning recovery. Nakabatay ang plano ng DepEd sa tatlong aspeto: learning remediation and intervention; health, safety and wellness; at professional development. Sa ilalim ng Senate Bill No. 2355 na inihain noong 2021, ipinanukala ni Gatchalian ang Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program, kung saan magkakaroon ng organisado at malawakang tutorials para sa mga mag-aaral. Ayon kay Gatchalian, ang pagkakaroon ng batas para sa learning recovery ay makatitiyak ng sapat na pondong ilalaan ng pamahalaan para sa pagpapatupad nito. "Patuloy nating isusulong ang pagkakaroon ng learning recovery program sa buong bansa upang matugunan natin ang epekto ng kawalan ng face-to-face classes at matiyak nating hindi mapag-iiwanan ang ating mga mag-aaral. Titiyakin nating meron tayong mga handa at mahuhusay na mga tutors na makakatulong sa ating mga mag-aaral," ani Gatchalian, Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture. Magiging saklaw ng panukalang programa ni Gatchalian ang most essential learning competencies sa ilalim ng Language at Mathematics para sa mga mag-aaral mula Grade 1 hanggang Grade 10, at Science para sa mga mag-aaral ng Grade 3 hanggang Grade 10. Para sa mga mag-aaral ng Kindergarten, tututukan naman ang mga literacy at numeracy competencies. Ang mga tutorial sessions ay maaaring gawin tuwing weekend ng school year o tuwing may semestral breaks. Maaaring pagbuklurin ang mga mag-aaral batay sa kanilang mga pangangailangan. Maaari ring magkaroon ng one-on-one tutorial sessions para sa mga mag-aaral na may tiyak na pangangailangan pagdating sa pag-aaral. Maliban sa mga teachers at para-teachers na magsisilbing mga tutor, maaari ring magboluntaryo ang mga mag-aaral sa kolehiyo upang magturo. Para sa mga mag-aaral sa kolehiyo, ang pag-boluntaryo bilang tutor sa loob ng dalawang semestre ay ituturing na pagkumpleto nila ng Literacy Training Service sa ilalim ng National Service Training Program (NSTP). Makatatanggap naman ang mga tutors ng sapat na training, kung saan bibigyang diin ang mga makabagong paraan ng pagtuturo, interpersonal skills, socio-emotional learning, cultural competency, at iba pa.