March 21, 2022 De Lima lauds Robredo's performance at COMELEC debate:

"She's a cut above the rest" Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima lauded the performance of Presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo on the PiliPinas Presidential Debate by the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) held last March 19. De Lima, who is running under the Pangilinan-Robredo ticket, described Robredo's answers during the debate as "a masterclass of data-backed, concrete and grassroots-grounded approaches to policy plans and solutions to national issues." "VP Leni's commitment to be present and diligence to prepare for debates, the latest being that hosted by COMELEC, is exactly why she should be President. "She was early at the COMELEC debate, she came prepared, and she exuded grace before a nation looking for answers to our country's problems," she said. "VP Leni's automatic and consistent unleashing of solid data and figures was a topnotch demonstration that she is a cut above the rest," she added. During the debate, Robredo notably stood out among her male rivals as she crafted detailed policies rooted in science and data. "We share many proposals to help our country move forward, including giving better pay to teachers and lessening their administrative burdens, and greater attention to MSMEs as a key sector in our country's economic recovery," De Lima shared. Robredo also delivered a powerful closing statement, saying how Filipinos should "not look for someone who does not want to face us" because the president that the public needs "is someone who rushes to be with you when you're suffering, who is ready to sacrifice to help you, who ready to face anyone to fight for you." Agreeing with Robredo, De Lima said that if you can't disturb the others to face the debate as a candidate, how can you rely on them in times of need of our countrymen. "Kaya huwag na natin hanapin ang wala, hindi maaasahan, at ayaw magpakita!" With Robredo's sterling track record, De Lima agreed to the former's closing remarks during the debate that "the best man for the job is a woman." "Si VP Leni, eleksyon man o hindi, subok na ang kaniyang puso sa paglilingkod. Lagi siyang nandiyan para sa ating kababayan," the Senator said.