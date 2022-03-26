Press Release

March 26, 2022 Robredo's leadership true unifying force that PH needs - De Lima Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima maintained that presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo's victory in the May 9 national elections is the true unifying force that the country needs. De Lima, who is seeking re-election under the Robredo-Pangilinan ticket, said the backing that Robredo received from former administration officials only highlights the overwhelming support and high level of trust of people for her. "I have complete faith in VP Leni's judgment. She got this far without having to compromise her values and principles. "That being said, the continuous defection of former administration allies to her camp can only be attributed to the power of VP Leni's vision for our country and the momentum of her ascension," she said in a statement posted on Twitter. "VP Leni's principled leadership is the true unifying force that our country needs. Everyone is invited and welcome to join the movement," she added. Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez, a former House of Representatives Speaker who has been an ally of Mr. Duterte, and his party, Partido Reporma, endorsed Robredo in the President's home region last March 24. Alvarez reportedly apologized to Robredo for the things he may have said against her in the past years. It can be recalled that Alvarez also maligned and vilified De Lima in the past, linking De Lima to alleged illegal drug trading, which the Senator firmly and consistently denied. "For me, country after God always. May we all be blessed with the gift of transformation," she said. "Unmistakably, this groundswell of support shows the high level of trust in VP's person and her brand of leadership. People simply feel safe for themselves and for the country under a Leni presidency," De Lima said in an earlier statement.