Message of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the 5th anniversary of the Marawi Siege

I join every Filipino in remembering the 5th anniversary of the national tragedy that is the siege of the Islamic City of Marawi.

Let us pray for the many innocent people who lost their lives, their homes and their way of life in this bloody and horrific crisis.

Let us honor the heroic sacrifice of our men and women in uniform who were killed or wounded in defense of our nation and our people.

Let us also help in the healing and recovery of survivors by ramping up rehabilitation efforts which directly improve the daily lives of Marawi residents. As a proud co-author of the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Law, I urge the government to speed up its implementation so families still struggling to recover may receive the help they need.

The long road to healing from the Marawi siege begins by learning its painful lessons, by committing to work towards peace and development, and by providing survivors with a better and more peaceful future.