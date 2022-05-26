Press Release

May 26, 2022 MANIFESTATION: APPROVAL ON THIRD READING

SBN 2501

WILFUL AND INDISCRIMINATE DISCHARGE OF FIREARMS Mr. President, we are not strangers to the incidents that gave rise to the need for this measure. We have heard too many stories of mothers, fathers, and children expressing their sorrows and weeping for their family members who became victims of indiscriminate use of firearms. Sawa na tayo sa mga balitang ganito! I said it before, and I will say it again, as a gun safety advocate, I condemn every senseless incident of injuries and loss of innocent lives because of reckless, careless and negligent use and handling of firearms. Mr. President, I am grateful to everyone in this august body who have seen the significance of this measure - a measure that protects and gives importance to the lives of every Filipino. Mr. President, on behalf of the Filipinos who believe in a peaceful Philippines, I thank this august body. Maraming Salamat po!