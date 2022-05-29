Press Release

May 29, 2022 Senate approves on Second Reading 30 local hospital bills sponsored by Senator Bong Go Thirty bills aimed at improving, developing, and establishing public hospitals in different parts of the country have passed the Second Reading in the Senate on May 26. Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Health, sponsored these bills, stressing the need to continue building on the progress made by the country to improve its healthcare system in light of the pandemic. "Una po sa lahat, natutuwa po ako sa patuloy na pag-improve ng ating COVID-19 situation. Nasa minimal risk case classification na po ang karamihan sa mga rehiyon. Majority din sa mga siyudad at bayan sa bansa ay nasa Alert Level 1 na," said Go earlier in his sponsorship speech. "Huwag natin sayangin ang pagsisikap at sakripisyo ng ating mga kawani sa gobyerno, healthcare workers, frontliners at higit sa lahat ang kooperasyon at disiplina ng bawat Pilipino," he added. Among the bills that passed the Second Reading include measures upgrading government health facilities sponsored by Go during the session which include increasing the bed capacity of the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center in Baguio City; Ospital ng Palawan in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan; Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City, Davao del Norte; Gov. Faustino N. Dy, Sr. Memorial Hospital in Ilagan City, Isabela; Concepcion District Hospital in Concepcion, Tarlac; Teresita Lopez Jalandoni Provincial Hospital in Silay City, Negros Occidental; Unayan Municipal Hospital in Binidayan, Lanao del Sur; Balindong District Hospital in Wato-Balindong, Lanao del Sur; Eastern Pangasinan District Hospital in Tayug, Pangasinan; Laurel Memorial District Hospital in Tanauan City, Batangas; Ilocos Sur District Hospital in Magsingal, Ilocos Sur; Mangatarem District Hospital in Mangatarem, Pangasinan; Congressman Natalio O. Castillo, Sr. Memorial Hospital in Loon, Bohol; Roxas District Hospital in Roxas, Oriental Mindoro; Dr. Serapio B. Montaner, Jr. Memorial Hospital in Malabang, Lanao del Sur; Martin Marasigan Memorial Hospital in Cuenca, Batangas; and Lingayen District Hospital in Lingayen, Pangasinan. Bills converting the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City, Bohol to the Governor Celestino Gallares Multi-Specialty Medical Complex; and the Oriental Mindoro Central District Hospital in Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro into a provincial hospital also hurdled the Second Reading in the Senate. Likewise, the Senate also approved on Second Reading bills upgrading the Lipa City District Hospital in Lipa City, Batangas into a Level II Hospital; Orani District Hospital in Orani, Bataan into a Level II General Hospital to be known as the Antonino "Tony" P. Roman Memorial Hospital; and the Novaliches District Hospital in Quezon City into a Level II Hospital. Other bills approved on Second Reading include measures establishing more and improved government hospitals, such as Ospital ng Meycauayan in Meycauayan, Bulacan; Iloilo City Hospital in Iloilo City; Liloan Children's Hospital in Liloan, Cebu; Aklan Geriatric Medical Center in Kalibo, Aklan; Isaac Tolentino Memorial Medical Center in Tagaytay City, Cavite; Panabo City District Hospital in Panabo City, Davao del Norte; Lamidan Community Hospital in Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; and the Nuing Community Hospital in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental. Go has so far sponsored 39 laws aimed at upgrading existing government hospitals and establishing new ones. In his previous pronouncements, Go noted that the need to increase hospital bed capacity of most public hospitals has been a challenge during the public health crisis, prompting authorities to establish modular hospitals. It is for these reasons that Go stressed that improving health capacity and delivery in the provinces would help enhance the health and overall well-being of all Filipinos. He emphasized that Filipino families must be able to enjoy easy access to responsive health care systems even in the provinces and rural areas. "Ayaw na po natin maulit na darating tayo sa punto na wala nang kama na available para sa may sakit. Dapat po ay laging handa ang ating mga pampublikong ospital na magserbisyo sa mga pasyente," he said. Finally, Go urged Filipinos to get vaccinated or booster against COVID-19 as a show of appreciation for the sacrifices and hard-work of frontliners during the pandemic. "Kung mahal po natin ang mga frontliners, magpabakuna na po tayo. Hindi nababayaran ang sakripisyo ng ating mga frontliners. Kaya naman po protektahan natin ang ating sarili bilang pagpapakita ng pagmamalasakit po sa kanila," he ended.