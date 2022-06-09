Press Release

June 9, 2022 Bong Go calls for greater vigilance against dengue as areas in VisMin record sharp rise in cases; urges those in need of medical assistance to avail Malasakit Center services Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has urged local government units, schools, and communities to be more vigilant against dengue fever, as a sharp rise in cases has been reported in several provinces across the Visayas and Mindanao. "We should be prepared to avoid and control possible outbreaks of rainy-day diseases such as dengue fever while we are still dealing with the pandemic by maintaining good hygiene and cleanliness in our homes and surroundings," said Go. Go continued, "Malaki po ang epekto ng malinis na kapaligiran sa pag-iwas natin sa mga sakit. Kaya naman umaapela ako sa mga komunidad natin na panatalihin natin na malinis ang ating kapaligiran, lalu na kapag may stagnant water na pinamamahayan ng mga lamok." "Panatilihin din nating malinis ang mga eskwelahan lalu na't marami na ang nagsasagawa ng face-to-face classes," he added. A major public health concern, dengue is a mosquito-borne disease that can quickly spread to certain areas especially where there are spaces or containers holding stagnant water. These areas are known breeding grounds of mosquitoes, which Go stressed must be removed. "Maging maingat tayo. Iwasan nating mag-iwan ng mga ipong tubig na hindi natatakpan at sirain ang mga breeding grounds ng mga lamok." Go said. "Magsuot din ng mga protective clothes, fogging at insect repellant." The Department of Health has reported increased cases of dengue infections in Negros Occidental, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, Bacolod City, Aklan and Capiz. Increase in cases have also been reported in the Davao region. To combat the rising number of dengue cases, the DOH advised the public to practice the Enhanced 4-S strategy, which includes (1) "Search and Destroy" mosquito breeding places, (2) "Secure Self Protection" from mosquito bite, (3) "Seek Early Consultation" when signs and symptoms of dengue occur, and (4) "Say Yes to Fogging". In light of the threat posed by COVID-19, dengue fever and other diseases, Go encouraged the government to ensure that public hospitals have sufficient bed capacity and capability to accommodate ailing Filipinos. The senator then reminded Filipinos that they may seek financial and medical assistance from the government through any of the 151 Malasakit Centers across the country. Go initiated the Malasakit Centers program in 2018 after personally witnessing how poor and indigent Filipinos are having a hard time getting the medical attention they need mostly due to the high cost of hospital services. He later primarily authored and sponsored the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 to institutionalize the program. The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together all government agencies that offer medical assistance programs, such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development, DOH, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. "Lapitan niyo lang, mayroon kayong Malasakit Center. Kung mayroon kayong kailangan, lapitan niyo lang ako, ako na ang tutulong sa inyo," the senator reassured.