SEN. RICHARD J. GORDON'S MESSAGE ON THE 124TH INDEPENDENCE DAY

June 12, 2022

As we sojourn to a crossroads in history, let us never forget the sacrifices our forefathers have made for the future generations to experience true freedom.

Let us remain free from the chains of oppression, of illegal foreign incursion, poverty, and disinformation. We hope that we are already on the track towards freedom from the pandemic as well.

Maintain our freedom by providing clean, honest and effective governance, equal opportunity and better education for our people.

Maligayang Araw ng Kalayaan! Mabuhay ang Pilipinas!