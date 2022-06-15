Press Release

June 15, 2022 'The National Academy of Sports lays the foundation for building a nation of champions' Statement of Senator Pia S. Cayetano Principal author and co-sponsor, RA 11470, the National Academy of Sports Act

Former Palarong Pambansa and UP student-athlete, and national volleyball player The school that was envisioned to produce future world-class Filipino athletes is finally here! The National Academy of Sports (NAS) in New Clark City has undergone final inspection, and will be ready to receive its pioneer batch of student-athletes this coming academic year. The NAS is very close to my heart as a former varsity player and national athlete. I believe in the power of sports to instill discipline and build positive character among our youth, and the ability of athletes to inspire and unite Filipinos by bringing honor to our country. In the 15th Congress, I filed the first version of this proposal, then known as the Philippine High School for Sports (PHSS) Act. The bill got support from fellow sports advocates, including Fr. Tito Caluag, the late Sen. Edgardo J. Angara, and then Aurora Rep. Sonny Angara, who filed a counterpart bill in the House. In the 16th Congress, I refiled the bill as a member of the House, while Senator Sherwin Gatchalian filed and sponsored its counterpart in the Senate. But it was in the 17th Congress when the bill finally passed both chambers. On June 9, 2020, the NAS Act (RA 11470) was signed. As senior vice-chair of the Senate finance committee in the 18th Congress, I pushed for the budget to establish NAS, including its curriculum development, and scholarship benefits. This ensured that the student-athletes would have the opportunity to pursue academic tracks beyond sports. Filipino athletes showcased their caliber in the record-breaking feats of Team Philippines in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games and the recent Tokyo Olympics. We now have the opportunity to build on this momentum by laying the groundwork to build a nation of champions - beginning with the unveiling of NAS.