June 27, 2022 Pagsulong tangan ang pag-asa:

Hontiveros takes oath as two-term senator before VP Robredo Bringing a message of hope, Senator Risa Hontiveros took her oath of office as Senator of the 19th Congress before outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo at the Office of the Vice President, Monday, June 27. "We have always been a nation choosing to hope: for a fresh start, for better outcomes, for progress. But we have no time to lose. Every effort counts. Every day is a chance for me, and for us in government, to do justice to every Filipino," Hontiveros said in a message. "We will help spur economic growth and restore healthcare services disrupted by the pandemic. As promised, we will facilitate the increase of budgets for agencies integral to our recovery initiatives. Tuloy pa rin ang ating adbokasiya para sa Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay," Hontiveros continued. The two-term Senator, a solo parent, was accompanied by her daughters, Issa, Helena and Sinta. The oath-taking was followed by a Eucharistic Celebration presided by Bishop Emeritus Antonio Tobias at the Our Lady of Remedies Parish in Malate, Manila. In her oath, Hontiveros vowed to "stand on the side of human rights, due process, and participatory democracy at all times; dedicate my office to the service of the marginalized and the basic sectors". The Senator also pledged to "uphold the dignity of all Filipinos, reject violence, oppression, disinformation and historical revisionism, in support of our collective aspirations for a just and equal society that values its past as it charts its future". Hontiveros said she will continue to work with Vice President Leni Robredo, opposition leaders, parties and movements to redress inequality on the ground. "Pararamihin natin ang mga Pilipinong nakikibahagi sa proseso ng demokrasya, upang maramdaman ng mas marami pa ang mga resulta nito." Hontiveros likewise affirmed her campaign promise of providing Filipinos with "healthy buhay at hanapbuhay". She is set to file at least 20 health and economic-related bills at the start of the 19th Congress. These bills include the Security of Tenure Bill (Anti-Endo bill), Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Expression and Sex Characteristics (SOGIESC) Equality bill, Universal Social Pension bill, rights and welfare of informal and gig economy workers and maternity benefits for female workers in the informal sectors, among others. Hontiveros thanked her supporters for the trust and for giving her an opportunity to serve in the Senate one more time. "It is with great privilege and deepest gratitude that I pledge, once more, to serve the interests and welfare of the Filipino people. Maraming salamat sa lahat ng hindi naubusan ng tiwala at pag-asa sa kabila ng lahat," she said. "May we all remain strong for the fierce battle ahead. Tuloy ang laban," Hontiveros concluded.