Before full implementation of F2F classes

NANCY WANTS DEPED TO EXTEND FREE TESTING SUPPORT TO TEACHERS

...says protocols in place to ensure safety of teachers, students

Senator Nancy Binay called on the government to ensure that all school staff are fully vaccinated and that schools are fully compliant with safety protocols even before the planned implementation of full face to face classes in November.

"As a parent, syempre, before na mag-full face-to-face sa November, gusto rin nating yung mga teacher at support staff ay bakunado at may booster, trained sila for the new normal, yung classrooms are well-ventilated, health and safety protocols are strictly implemented, maayos ang spacing ng mga estudyante, may tubig at sabon sa wash areas at CR. Ibig sabihin, by September, schools must be ready and compliant," Binay said.

Binay added that the necessary testing protocols must be in place to ensure the safety of teachers and students.

"Dagdag pa siguro, DepEd must see to it that our teachers and students have the necessary support from the government in terms of testing, na 'pag may suspected cases or symptoms sa school, free testing and treatment are extended to them," Binay added

Meanwhile, the senator also urged the Department of Health (DOH) to fast track giving booster shots to learners.

"Yung DOH sana, habang nasa bakasyon ang mga bata, i-fasttrack na nila ang pagbibigay ng booster shots sa 12-17 at doon sa mga younger learners in time for the phasing-in in September," she said.

She also enjoined local government units to help the Department of Education (DepEd) in mapping which schools are already 100% compliant.

"Kailangan ng DepEd na ma-asses ang readiness ng mga private and public schools kung may minimum itong kakayanan to handle a public health situation--na hindi lamang naka-sentro sa Covid--at nakaantabay din ang LGU kung sakaling kailangan ng ayuda," she added.

Binay said she has confidence in Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte-Carpio and that she is looking forward to a much improved education sector.

"I believe VP Sara has already been fully briefed pagdating sa implementation ng face-to-face classes, and she and the President were given actionable recommendations," she said.