Press Release

July 6, 2022 SEN. REVILLA FILES BILL EXTENDING FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE TO RICE FARMERS In expression of his deep appreciation for farmers and cognizant to their plight to provide food to the tables of all Filipinos, Senator Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. filed "Pantawid Magsasakang Pilipino Act" which aims to provide conditional cash transfer to poor rice farming households. As a national strategy to reduce rural poverty and ensure food security and sufficiency, qualified poor rice farming households shall receive cash grants under proposed measure. The beneficiaries of the program shall be identified by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, in consultation with the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Agrarian Reform. The amount of the cash grant shall be sourced from the amount of annual tariff revenues from rice importation in excess of P10 billion and shall be determined depending on the number of eligible beneficiaries and the administrative and financial cost of providing the grant. To provide additional income for rice farming household-beneficiaries, DSWD is also mandated to facilitate short-term intervention to provide temporary employment to members of qualified rice farming households. Sen. Revilla is optimistic that when this bill passes into law, many rice farmers responsible for the food security of the nation shall be compensated for their great service to the Filipino people. This Bill also complements Republic Act No. 11598 or the "Cash Assistance for Filipino Farmers Act", which mandates the Department of Agriculture to provide conditional cash grants, which currently amount to P5,000.00, to rice land farmers tilling 2 hectares or less. Senator Revilla, as a social justice champion, continues to fight for and alongside the marginalized sectors - farmers included. He assures the public that they have an ally in him in the Senate who would advocate for their needs. With Sen. Revilla by their side, the hardwork and sacrifices of Filipino rice farmers will not go unnoticed nor unrewarded.