Press Release

July 9, 2022 Villanueva to DOLE: enforce occupational safety standards, punish violators Sen. Joel Villanueva called on the new leadership of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to fully enforce the Occupational Safety and Health Standards (OSHS) and penalize those responsible for the death of two people after an elevator they were repairing in a building in Makati City collapsed yesterday (July 8). "One accidental but preventable death in the workplace is already far too many. Was the elevator subjected to technical safety inspection by DOLE inspectors? Was the safety protocol in repairing elevators observed? We need an immediate investigation on what is the proximate cause of the accident, and let the full force of the law be applied to show how serious we are in providing our workers with a safe and healthy working environment," Villanueva said. Under the OSH Implementing Rules and Regulations, a penalty of Php 100,000.00 shall be imposed for every day of violations that expose workers to death, serious injury, or serious illness, without prejudice to the filing of any criminal or civil case. The principal author and principal sponsor of the Republic Act No. 11058, or an "Act Strengthening Compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Standards and Providing Penalties for Violations Thereof", also appealed to the new leadership in DOLE to prioritize the compliance of businesses with OSHS as part of the department's first 100-day plans. "We supported increasing the DOLE's Labor Laws Compliance budget for this year to Php 599 million and adding more personnel to enforce OSHS. The Filipino people need to know how efficiently the law is being implemented for the protection and welfare of our workforce," said Villanueva. The senator said that before even considering Labor Code amendments or review, "we must first ensure that we have faithfully implemented existing labor laws such as the OSHS Act." He also said that the new leadership of DOLE should immediately convene the almost four years overdue inter-governmental coordination and cooperation mechanism, as prescribed by Section 31 of R.A. No. 11058, to monitor the implementation of the law. Based on DOLE's Labor Inspection Report as of April 30, 2022, only 64.6 percent of the 25,493 establishments inspected have complied with occupational safety and health standards. Most of the violations involve the non-compliance with the requirements of first aiders, safety officers, and fire safety measures. "The ongoing pandemic is not the only health hazard going around in our workplace. Negligence and non-compliance to occupational safety and health standards are diseases in our businesses that can easily be cured by prevention and due diligence," said Villanueva. Pasaway sa occupational safety and health standards, parusahan! - Villanueva Nanawagan si Sen. Joel Villanueva sa bagong liderato ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) para lubos na ipatupad ang Occupational Safety and Health Standards (OSHS) at parusahan ang mga responsable sa pagkamatay ng dalawang katao ang pagguho ng elevator na kanilang kinukumpuni sa isang gusali sa Makati City kahapon (July 8). "One accidental but preventable death in the workplace is already far too many. Sumailalim ba ang elevator sa technical safety inspection ng DOLE inspectors? Nagkaroon ba ng sapat na safety protocols sa pagkukumpuni ng elevators? Kailangan ng agarang imbestigasyon sa sanhi ng aksidente, at ipatupad natin ang buong lakas ng batas pa ipakita natin kung gaano tayo kaseryoso sa pagkakaroon ng ligtas na working environment para sa ating mga manggagawa," Villanueva said. Sa ilalim ng OSH implementing Rules and Regulations, may parusang Php 100,000 na ipinapataw sa bawat araw ng paglabag sa patakaran na nilalagay ang mga manggagawa sa panganib ng kamatayan, pinsala sa katawan, o karamdaman. Umapela din sa DOLE ang principal author at principal sponsor ng Republic Act No. 11058, o Act Strengthening Compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Standards and Providing Penalties for Violations Thereof, na gawing bahagi ng plano para sa unang 100 araw ng bagong liderato ng kagawaran ang compliance ng mga negosyo sa OSHS. "Sinuportahan po natin ang Php 599 milyon para sa Labor Laws Compliance budget ng DOLE at pagdagdag ng mga tauhan ngayong taon para ipatupad ang OSHS. Kailangang malaman ng sambayanang Pilipino kung gaano ka-efficient ang implementasyon ng batas para sa proteksyon at kapakanan ng ating mga manggagawa," sabi ni Villanueva. Sinabi rin ng senador na bago pa man pag-isipan na amyendahan ang Labor Code, "dapat nating masiguro na tapat ang implementasyon ng mga umiiral na labor laws gaya ng OSHS Act." Sinabi rin niya na dapat i-convene na ng bagong liderato ng DOLE ang halos apat na taon nang overdue na inter-governmental coordination and cooperation mechanism batay sa Section 31 of R.A.No. 11058 para imonitor ang implementasyon ng batas. Base sa Labor Inspection Report ng DOLE noong Abril 30, 2022, 64.6 porsyento lamang ng 25,493 na establisyementong nainspeksyon ang sumusunod sa occupational safety and health standards. Karamihan sa mga natagpuang paglabag ay ang hindi pagsunod sa requirements na first aiders, safety officers, at fire safety measures. "Hindi lang po ang pandemya ang health hazard sa ating mga workplace. Malubhang sakit din po ang negligence at hindi pagsunod ng mga negosyo sa occupational safety and health standards, na madali namang malunasan kung tayo po ay maagap at masigasig sa pagsunod sa batas," ani Villanueva.