July 13, 2022 Poe: Pabilisin at palawakin, serbisyo ng internet Muling inihain ni Sen. Grace Poe ang panukalang batas na naglalayong pagbutihin ang internet service at access sa buong bansa. "Naging pangangailangan na ang internet katulad ng kuryente at tubig. Umaasa tayo dito para sa kalusugan, edukasyon, negosyo, pamamahala at marami pang iba," paliwanag ni Poe. Ang "Better Internet" bill ni Poe ay naglalayong magbigay ng mas mabilis, maaasahan, ligtas at murang serbisyo ng internet. Inaatasan nito ang internet service providers (ISPs) na palawakin ang sakop ng kanilang serbisyo at siguruhin ang minimum at maaasahang bilis ng koneksyon sa internet. "Dapat mapanatili ng ating service providers ang katanggap-tanggap na bilis ng internet para mapalakas ang koneksyon ng iba't ibang sektor dito at matulungan ang mga tao," saad ni Poe. "Walang duda, naging importanteng kasangkapan na ang internet para makaraos ang ating mga kababayan sa araw-araw. Kaya mahalagang maabot ng serbisyo nito ang lahat ng Pilipino," giit ni Poe. Sa ilalim ng panukala, aatasan ng National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) ang mga public telecommunications entities (PTEs) at ISPs na palawakin ang sakop ng kanilang serbisyo sa fixed and mobile internet sa lahat ng mga lugar na hindi pa naseserbisyuhan o mababa ang serbisyo sa loob ng tatlong taon mula maging epektibo ang batas. Hinihikayat din ang PTEs at ISPs na magbigay ng mas mataas na internet speed at maghatid ng minimum standard ng bilis ng koneksyon sa kanilang mga subscriber. Wala namang itatalagang minimum internet speed para sa libreng internet service. Kung maisasabatas, bibigyan ang mga telco at ISPs ng tatlong taon para matiyak nilang hindi bababa sa minimum required download speed ang ihahatid nila sa kanilang mga end-user. Mandato ng NTC na tiyaking tatalima ang mga service provider sa kinakailangang bilis ng internet, kalidad at pagiging maaasahan nito at iba pang obligasyon. "Dapat matiyak ng mga PTEs at ISPs ang minimum standard sa koneksyon, resepsyon, tamang presyo at paglalatag ng singilin para maproteksyunan ang karapatan ng mga konsyumer ng internet services," nakasaad sa panukalang batas. Ang hindi makakasunod sa itinakdang internet service standards ay pagmumultahin ng hindi bababa sa P200,000 at hindi hihigit sa P2 milyon sa bawat paglabag. Kung ang taunang gross income ng isang service provider ay hindi bababa sa P10 milyon, ang multa ay nasa 1 porsyento hanggang 2 porsyento ng taunang gross income. "Hindi dapat maging isa lamang pagpipilian ang pagkakaroon ng mabilis at murang serbisyo ng internet kung nais nating umangat ang bansa at ating mga mamamayan. Ito ay dapat maging prayoridad," dagdag ni Poe. 