Press Release

July 15, 2022 LEGARDA PROPOSES FOR A DEPARTMENT OF TECHNICAL EDUCATION The creation of a Department of Technical Education and Training is sought with the filing of Senate Bill No. 6 by four-term Senator Loren Legarda. The proposed Department shall be the primary government agency tasked with the promotion and development of technical education, training, and certification. Legarda filed this measure to strengthen the role of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in making sure that it has the wherewithal to provide Filipinos skills and knowledge especially in this new normal. "Emerging industries will necessitate institutions of learning and capacity-building a wide scale of response to the changing demand for skills. There is a need to ensure that new initiatives and the right amount of resources will further promote opportunities to address key challenges in the employment sector," Legarda said. The veteran lawmaker has been been supportive of TESDA's programs noting its key role in upskilling Filipino workers such as the Barangay Kabuhayan Skills Training Program (BKSTP), Training for Work Scholarship Program (TWSP), and Special Training for Employment Program (STEP), all under the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) benefitting Filipinos nationwide. "TESDA is in a leading position to help the government create an improvement in the lives of the poor, as well as help reduce poverty incidence in the country. Through our coordination with TESDA, government agencies and private organizations collaborate in providing training packages that complement and address the need of a particular community. The introduction of innovative ways to enhance skills and provide additional learning is consistent with TESDA's objectives of social equity for workforce inclusion and poverty reduction" Legarda added. One of Legarda's legislative accomplishments is the passage of Republic Act No. 9509, also known as the Barangay Livelihood and Skills Training Act of 2008. This law establishes livelihood and skills training centers in the fourth, fifth and sixth class municipalities to open employment opportunities, combat poverty and improve the quality of life of the Filipinos. As then Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Legarda pushed for the augmentation of funds for TESDA's various scholarship and skills training programs. Legarda received the National TESDA Kabalikat Award in 2021 under the Legislative Category in recognition of her invaluable contribution in developing, enhancing, and implementing training programs that have resulted in better employability of Filipino skilled workers as well as in the promotion of entrepreneurship among Filipinos.