PINUNO FILES RESOLUTION CONGRATULATING AND COMMENDING PH WOMEN'S NATIONAL FOOTBALL TEAM FOR WINNING THE WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP OF THE ASEAN FOOTBALL FEDERATION

Pinuno Senator Manuel "Lito" Lapid filed a resolution today encouraging the Senate to express its congratulations and commendation to the Philippine National Women's Football team, Filipinas, for bagging the country's first-ever Championship crown in the ASEAN Football Federation's history held last July 17 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

In his resolution, Lapid said that "the Philippine Women's National Football Team deserves the highest praise and commendation for bringing honor and recognition to the country and for serving as an inspiration to future generations of Filipino athletes."

"Hindi biro ang maging atleta lalo na sa mga panahong may kinakaharap tayo na pandemya. Kailangan ng matinding pokus at determinasyon upang maging mahusay sa inyong mga napiling larangan. Kaya naman nararapat lang na ating bigyang pagpupugay at parangal ang ating mga atletang patuloy na nagbibigay karangalan sa ating bansa," he added.

Lapid further noted that more Filipino athletes are making their mark in international sporting events.

"Ang pagkapanalo ng Filipinas ay patunay na lalong dumarami ang mga mahusay na atletang Pinoy na kayang makipagsabayan sa ibang mga bansa. Higit sa medalyang uwi ninyo, ay ang inspirasyon na dinulot niyo sa sambayanang Filipino. Kasama natin ang mga Filipino sa buong mundo sa pagbubunyi at pagbibigay-pugay sa ating mga bagong kampeon," Lapid added.

The Filipino lady booters prevailed in the finals of the regional tournament after scoring 3-0, handing Thailand its first decisive defeat in the tournament. This victory marks the first time the Philippines has won any competition under AFF.