Press Release

July 21, 2022 Poe sa darating na SONA: Sa kanyang kauna-unahang SONA, haharap ang Pangulo sa taumbayang ginigipit ng sunod-sunod na mga hamong nangangailangan ng kongkreto, komprehensibo at epektibong mga solusyon. Lumiliit ang halaga ng piso at nahihirapan silang makabili ng pagkain at pangunahing pangangailangan sa gitna ng mga pagtaas ng presyo. Sa pangunguna ng Pangulo sa Department of Agriculture, umaasa tayong magagawaran na ng sapat na pansin at pondo ang sektor para maiahon at maiangat ang output ng ating mga magsasaka at mangingisda na ating sandigan sa pagkamit natin ng seguridad sa pagkain. Ang gutom ay hindi dapat patuloy na dumurog sa ating pagsisikap na makabangon muli; lalong hindi nito dapat igupo ang pag-asa at kinabukasan ng mga batang pinakaapektado nito. Umaasa tayong ang feeding programs ng pamahalaan sa ilalim ng batas na ating ipinasa ay palalakasin at palalawakin upang marating ang lahat ng batang dapat maabot nito nang walang naiiwan. May halos tatlong milyong Pilipino ang walang trabaho, ayon sa pinakabagong datos ng gobyerno. Umaasa tayong ang Public Service Act na ating pinagpagurang ipasa ay gagamiting makina ng ating pamahalaan para lumawak ang pamumuhunan at kompetisyon sa bansa, na lilikha naman ng mas maraming trabaho at mabuting serbisyong abot-kaya ng mga tao. Habang hinihintay nating makumpleto ang mga malalaking proyekto tungo sa mas mabisang mass transportation system sa bansa, umaasa tayong tutugunan ng pamahalaan ang pagdaragdag at pagpuno sa kakulangan ng masasakyan--lalo na sa harap ng nalalapit na pagbabalik ng face-to-face classes sa ating mga paaralan. Gayundin, umaasa tayong tutuon ang bansa sa pagpapabuti ng digital connectivity at e-governance upang matiyak na maaabot ng tulong ang ating mga kababayan kahit sa mga liblib na lugar. Ito ang panahon upang ang ating koneksyon sa internet ay maging maaasahan, mabilis at abot-kaya ng lahat. Nasa balikat ng Pangulo ang sama-samang pangarap at pag-asa ng milyun-milyong mga Pilipinong nagbigay sa kanya ng matibay na mandato para iahon sila sa kahirapan at bigyan ng mas maiging buhay. Poe on SONA expectations: The President will be delivering his message before a nation facing a magnitude of challenges requiring concrete, comprehensive and impactful solutions. As inflation rate hits 6.1 percent in June, the highest since October 2018, economists say our one peso now only has a value of 87 centavos. Food, goods and transportation are becoming pricier amid high fuel costs. With no less than the President at the helm of Department of Agriculture, we expect that focus and funding will be poured into the sector to scale up the country's agricultural production. Support to our local farmers, fishers and producers is crucial as they bring food on the table and provide the backbone towards food security. Hunger punishes the children most. Its effects are irreversible. We hope that government feeding programs in schools and communities will be beefed up and expanded to cover all intended beneficiaries without fail. At least 2.93 million Filipinos are without jobs, the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed. The Public Service Act that we have authored and sponsored paves the way for much-needed investments and competition, which should create more jobs and improve services at affordable costs. Providing economic opportunities should be at the core of our comprehensive infrastructure plan, marked by crucial, high-impact projects that are thoroughly planned and carried out without delays and wastage. Efficient implementation of projects will propel economic activities and allow our people to thrive in these hard times. Our commuters await the completion of major transportation projects such as MRT-7, railways and other undertakings that will aid mobility. Without an efficient mass transportation system, hardship and inconvenience will remain facts of life for our citizens. We must provide adequate public utility vehicles (PUV) as face-to-face classes resume for many of our students and teachers. We are optimistic that crucial PUVs with routes that have been closed will be allowed to serve the commuting public anew to augment the current inadequacy of our public transportation system. We also look forward to the President's earlier marching orders to improve digital connectivity and e-governance in the country to reach residents of far-flung communities. We must break free from connectivity that is unstable, slow and expensive to one that is reliable, fast and affordable. In his State of the Nation Address, the President will carry with him the hopes and aspirations of millions of Filipinos who gave him an overwhelming mandate to lead them out of poverty and make growth genuinely inclusive.