Poe on PTSB veto:

The need for an independent agency to investigate transport accidents is a global standard which should have been in place.

A close review into the provisions of the proposed Philippine Transportation Safety Board would reveal that all functions and mandates are not at all duplicated.

An important outcome of the body will be safety recommendations to avert the next accident.

The veto is unfortunate given that from 2016 to 2020 alone, a total of 483 accidents have been recorded in the maritime sector, while the road sector reported a 12,487 yearly average deaths due to road crashes.

Safety should be no accident.

While we recognize the challenging fiscal position of the government, the mounting toll of road accidents must no longer be overlooked.

Having a Philippine Transportation Safety Board will contribute to strengthening our transportation structure to improve mobility, put people back to work and spur the economy.

The small hitch in its passage will not discourage us from pursuing a law that will make our riding public the true winners.