Press Release

August 11, 2022 "Freelancing is not for free": Villanueva seeks to protect gig workers' rights Sen. Joel Villanueva is pushing to secure the rights and welfare of some 1.5 million freelancers or gig economy workers in the Philippines, whose numbers are expected to rise as the country recovers from the pandemic. The senator noted that the Philippines ranked sixth fastest growing markets in the world for the gig economy according to the 2018 Gig Economy Index, with forecasts that the majority of the world's workforce will be freelancers by 2027. "As the numbers of freelance workers continue to increase, it has become more apparent that this new class of workers require protection from new laws, with due regard to the special nature of their engagement which makes them more prone to abuse and exploitation," he said. "We have heard stories of freelance workers and independent contractors being abused and exploited for projects only to be underpaid, receive delayed payments after a year, or not be paid at all. Freelancing isn't for free," Villanueva added. Villanueva's Senate Bill No. 136, or the Freelancers Protection Act, defines freelancers as one who "offers or renders a task, work or service through his or her freely chosen means or methods, free from any forms of economic dependence, control or supervision by the client, regardless of whether he or she is paid by results, piece, task, hour, day, job or by the nature of the services required". The senator said that there are gaps in the country's labor laws that need to be addressed to cater to the emergence of gig workers especially during the pandemic, such as home-based creative workers, on-demand professional services, on-demand courier services, and many other types of freelance goods and services. "The rise of Filipino freelance workers signals that the Fourth Industrial Revolution is indeed upon us, something that the pandemic cannot stop. In fact, the gig economy grew stronger through the pandemic, and is here to stay," Villanueva said. SB. No. 136 seeks to lay out the minimum rights of freelancers including right to just compensation, right to safe and healthy working conditions, and the right to self-organize and collectively bargain, among others. In a message for Grab Philippines launch of its Daan ng Natigil outreach program in Marikina City today (August 11), Villanueva told the audience of Grab riders and out-of-school youths that his bill also secures freelancers' right to education and skills training. This would be done through upskilling certification and entrepreneurial enhancement programs from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority with other government agencies such as the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Trade and Industry, and the Department of Information and Communication Technology. This bill also mandates the client and the freelance worker to enter into a written contract that specifies all the services that the freelance worker is expected to render, compensation, as well as other relevant terms and conditions of the engagement. Villanueva hopes his refiled bill passes into law this 19th Congress, as it has already reached the Senate plenary for debates during the previous Congress. "Freelancing is not for free": Villanueva, ipinaglalaban ang karapatan ng "gig workers" Isinulong ni Sen. Joel Villanueva na protektahan ang karapatan at kapakanan ang 1.5 million freelancer o gig economy workers sa Pilipinas, na inaasahang dadami pa habang bumabangon ang bansa mula sa pandemya. Binanggit ng senador na pang-anim ang Pilipinas sa fastest growing markets sa buong mundo para sa gig economy ayon sa 2018 Gig Economy index, at tinatayang freelancers na ang karamihan ng mga manggagawa sa mundo sa 2027. "Habang tumataas po ang bilang ng freelance workers, kailangang maprotektahan ang bagong klase ng mga manggagawang ito sa pamamagitan ng mga bagong batas. Mas madali po silang maabuso at mapagsamantalahan dahil sa iba po ang sitwasyon ng kanilang pagtatrabaho," aniya. "Nakarinig na po tayo ng mga kwento ng freelance workers at independent contractors na inabuso o pinagsamantalahan sa mga proyekto, tapos mababa ang bayad nila, delayed ng isang taon, o hindi man lamang nabayaran. Freelancing isn't for free," dagdag ng senador. Ayon sa panukala ni Villanueva na Senate Bill No. 136, or Freelancers Protection Act, ang freelancer ay isang manggagawa na "offers or renders a task, work or service through his or her freely chosen means or methods, free from any forms of economic dependence, control or supervision by the client, regardless of whether he or she is paid by results, piece, task, hour, day, job or by the nature of the services required". Sinabi rin ng senador na may mga puwang ang labor laws ng bansa na dapat tugunan para bigyang-daan ang pagdami ng gig workers lalo na noong pandemya. Kasama dito ang mga home-based creative workers, on-demand professional services, on-demand courier services, at iba pang uri ng freelance goods and services. "The rise of Filipino freelance workers signals that the Fourth Industrial Revolution is indeed upon us, something that the pandemic cannot stop. In fact, the gig economy grew stronger through the pandemic, and is here to stay," sabi ni Villanueva. Inilalahad ng S.B. No. 136 ang mga karapatan ng freelancers gaya ng right to just compensation, right to safe and healthy working conditions, at ang right to self-organize and collectively bargain. Sa isang mensahe sa paglunsad ng Daan ng Natigil outreach program ng Grab Philippines sa Marikina City ngayong araw (Agosto 11), sinabi ni Villanueva sa mga dumalong Grab riders at mga out-of-school youth na sinisiguro ng kanyang panukala ang karapatan ng freelancers sa edukasyon at skills training. Ito ay sa pamamagitan ng mga programang upskilling certification and entrepreneurial enhancement ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, kasama ng iba pang ahensya ng gobyerno gaya ng Department of Science and Technology, Department of Trade and Industry, at Department of Information and Communications Technology. Mandato rin ng panukalang batas na magkaroon ang freelancer at kliyente nito ng kasulatang naglalaman ng lahat ng serbisyong ibibigay ng freelancer, kaukulang bayad, gayundin ang iba pang terms and conditions ng kasunduan. Nais ni Villanueva na maisabatas ang panukalang ito na ni-refile niya mula noong 18th Congress, kung saan umabot na ito sa plenaryo ng Senado.