IMEE: HERE COMES ANOTHER SCAM - IMPORTED WHITE ONIONS!

The foiled attempt to import sugar under dubious authority that forced the resignation of a top Agriculture official has not pacified Senator Imee Marcos's ire against smugglers in government.

Marcos renewed her tirade against the Department of Agriculture (DA) over the weekend, this time for the agency's plan to import white onions due to an alleged shortage in supply.

"Let this serve as a fair warning to all concerned," Marcos began. "We are aware of the modus operandi going on. It's the same old story. Paulit-ulit na lang, eh (It just keeps repeating itself)."

"First, they smuggle. Then they create a shortage, and produce a legitimate import permit," the senator explained. "By next week, I have no doubt smuggled onions will flood the market covered by a 'legitimate' importation order of gargantuan proportions."

At the height of the sugar import fiasco last week, some Php36 million worth of onions misdeclared as "spring roll patties" and "plain churros" were confiscated in Misamis Oriental.

Marcos remains unconvinced of a local shortage of white onions because the DA has not presented inventories of the crop vis-à-vis its planting and harvest seasons.

"The DA was urged to assess white onion shortage, as it was asked on sugar and porcine PAP (processed animal protein) shortages. Again, no data could be presented, just blanket claims that 'Wala po talagang laman ang mga bodegang pinuntahan namin' (The warehouses we inspected were really empty)," Marcos explained.

"Tama na, buking na! Hindi na kami magpapaloko (Quit it, you've been exposed! You can't fool us anymore)!" the senator declared.

IMEE: TAMA NA, BUKING NA! - SIBUYAS NAMAN NGAYON?

Umuusok sa galit na binoljak ni Senador Imee Marcos ang Department of Agriculture matapos madiskubre na ang importasyon naman ngayon ng puting sibuyas ang tinatarget angkatin ng mga sindikatong 'agricultural smuggler' dahil sa umano'y kakapusan ng supply sa bansa.

Ito'y kahit pa sapilitan nang nagbitiw ang isang mataas na opisyal ng DA matapos mabuko na ito ang nanguna sa pagmamaniobra para ilusot ang planong importasyon ng asukal pero ibinasura ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos.

" Maging babala na ito sa lahat," diin ni Marcos. "Buking na namin ang nangyayaring modus operandi. Lumang tugtugin na yan. Paulit-ulit na lang, eh," ayon kay Marcos.

" Una, nagpupuslit sila. Sumunod nag-iimbento na sila ng kakapusan, kaakibat pa kuno ang lehitimong permiso ng importasyon," paliwanag ng senador. "Sa susunod na linggo, di na ako magtataka kung babaha ng mga puslit na mga sibuyas sa mga palengke na saklaw ng lehitimong order ng nakalululang kantidad."

Sa kasagsagan ng kabalastugan sa importasyon ng asukal nitong nagdaang linggo, nasabat ang Php36 million na halaga ng mga ipinuslit na sibuyas na deklaradong "spring roll patties" at "plain churros" sa Misamis Oriental.

Hanggang ngayon, hindi naman naniniwala si Marcos na may kakapusan ng puting sibuyas dahil wala namang naiprisintang mga imbentaryo nito vis-a-vis pagtatanim at sa panahon ng anihan.

"Pinaimbestiga sa DA kung may kakapusan ng puting sibuyas gayundin sa asukal at porcine PAP (processed animal protein). Pero bokya na naman sa datos ang ahensya, puro lang sabi-sabi na 'Wala po talagang laman ang mga bodegang pinuntahan namin,' " paliwanag pa ni Marcos.

Tama na buking na! Hindi na kami magpapaloko! patuyang sinabi ni Marcos.