Press Release

August 15, 2022 November should be declared "Buy Pinoy, Build Pinoy Month Act"- Villar To entice the public and private sectors to prioritize Filipino products, Senator Cynthia A. Villar has moved to declare November "Buy Pinoy , Build Pinoy Month." In her Senate Bill 357, Villar likes our people to prioritize the purchase and utilization of Filipino products, labor and services. "Patronizing our own Filipino products strengthens the Philippine economy," said Villar who has been known for espousing local products from her various livelihood programs. She said month of November was chosen due to the increased consumer spending that occurs during the Christmas season. According to Villar, while we often hear the saying "Tangkilikin ang Sariling Atin", we normally take it for granted and/or seldom do it. She attributed this to the lack of concerted efforts of the government and stakeholders to effectively bring the benefit of this practice to the consuming public's consciousness. Due to this, Villar said it is imperative that we empower our resourceful Filipino entrepreneurs to promote their development and competitiveness. The proposed bill also aims to inculcate in each Filipino the wisdom of supporting Filipino-made products, and recognize Filipino producers, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). "All heads of government offices and instrumentalities, including government-owned and controlled corporations, as well as local government units, and employers in the private sector, shall encourage and afford sufficient resources, time and opportunities for MSMEs to engage and participate in any and all activities to mark the month," said Villar. MSMEs are a vital component to the development of our nation's economy. They account for 99.6 % of registered businesses in the Philippines and employ over 67 % of the Filipino labor force. As a vital pillar of the Philippine economy, MSMEs certainly show strong potentials to grow and significantly contribute to job generation, national development and economic advancement. The "Buy Pinoy, Build Pinoy" concept is a welcome initiative to help our MSMEs thrive as we aim to move towards a truly progressive economic growth. ### Dapat ideklarang "Buy Pinoy, Build Pinoy Month Act" ang Nobyembre- Villar PARA hikayatin ang pampubliko at pribadong sektor na tangkilikin ang mga produktong Pinoy, nais ni Senator Cynthia A. Villar na ideklarang "Buy Pinoy, Build Pinoy Month" ang Nobyembre. Sa kanyang Senate Bill 357, sinabi ni Villar na kailangang unahin ang pagbili at paggamit ng produktong Pinoy at pagtangkilik sa serbiayo ng ating mga kababayan. "Patronizing our own Filipino products strengthens the Philippine economy," giit ni Villar na kilaka sa pagsusulong sa lokal na produkto mula sa kanyang mga programang pangkabuhayan. Aniya, pinili niya ang Nobyembre dahil dumarami ang mga mamimili sa panahong ito bunga ng Kapaskuhan. Bagama't madalas ni Villar naririnig ang kasabihang "Tangkilikin ang Sariling Atin", dismayado naman siya na hindi ito naisasagawa. Pinuna niya ang kakulangan ng ating pamahalaan at stakeholders na ipaalam sa consumers ang pakinabang sa sandaling gawin natin ito. Naniniwala si Villar na kailangan suportahan natin ang Filipino entrepreneurs para sa kanilang pag-unlad at pakikipag- kumpetensiya. . Layunin ng panukalang batas ni Villar na itanik sa isipan ng bawat Isa ang pagtangkilik sa Filipino-made products at pagkilala sa Filipino producers, partikular ang micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). "All heads of government offices and instrumentalities, including government-owned and controlled corporations, as well as local government units, and employers in the private sector, shall encourage and afford sufficient resources, time and opportunities for MSMEs to engage and participate in any and all activities to mark the month," sabi ni Villar. Mahalagang sangkap ang MSMEs sa pag-unlad ng ating ekonomiya. Binubuo nila ang 99.6 % ng mga rehistradong negosyo sa Pilipinas. Binibigyan din nila ng trabaho ang mahigit 67 % ng Filipino labor force. As a vital pillar of the Philippine economy, MSMEs certainly show strong potentials to grow and significantly contribute to job generation, national development and economic advancement. The "Buy Pinoy, Build Pinoy" concept is a welcome initiative to help our MSMEs thrive as we aim to move towards a truly progressive economic growth. ###