Press Release

August 20, 2022 Boost wildlife conservation and protection mechanism SAYING that constant exploitation of wild fauna and their habitats has been raising the risk of zoonotic disease transmission, Senator Cynthia A. Villar seeks to strengthen our wildlife conservation and protection mechanism. "There were studies suggesting that COVID-19 virus may have originated from bats and that the first people infected were traders in bat meat, who may have subsequently visited the Huanan seafood market, where the virus spread was first traced," related Villar. Due to this, Villar said the need to fortify our wildlife resources is more critical now as we have been confronted, and still continue to experience the ill-effects of the COVID-19 virus. With this background, she stressed there is more reason now to strengthen our policies on wildlife conservation and protection. Despite the existence of RA No. 9147 for more than 20 years, the senator said the incidence of wildlife crimes still thrive since they havd evolved and grown. The trade and transport of wildlife species have become widescale and transnational in nature. Also, those involved in wildlife crimes continue to innovate. Villar said this phenomenon poses challenges to the enforcement authorities and to the country's existing policies and mechanisms. Her proposed Senate Bill 125 or the Revised Wildlife Resource Conservation and Protect Act, seeks to address among others, the evolving nature of wildlife offenses and fortify the mechanisms in place to afford better protection to our wildlife resources. While there were successful arrest of wildlife violators and confiscation of wildlife specimens over the years, Villar noted there are many other violations that remain rampant and undetected. The salient features of Villar's bill amending RA No. 9147 include the following, among others: It recognizes the jurisdiction of Palawan Council for sustainable Development (PCSD) and the Bangsamoro Government over wildlife species in their respective territories;

It addresses the crime of "wildlife trafficking" by providing its definition and commensurate penalties, and other strategies to deter the devious schemes of wildlife syndicates that are large-scale and transnational;

It provides the definition of "wildlife laundering";

It includes control and management mechanism for invasive alien species, that threatens the survival of our local plants and animals;

It provides guidelines on the collection, possession and transport of wildlife, its by-products and derivatives;

It provides increase in the penalties (imprisonment and/or fines) for illegal acts to serve as deterrent for the commission of wildlife crimes; and

It has provisions stating the application of the disputable presumption that wildlife offenses have been committed. Palakasin ang wildlife conservation at protection mechanism ISINUSULONG ni Senator Cynthia A. Villar na palakasin ang mekanismo sa wildlife conservation at protection dahil sa tumataas na kaso ng 'zoonotic disease transmission' bunga ng madalas na pagsasamantala sa ating 'wild fauna' at kanilang tirahan. "There were studies suggesting that COVID-19 virus may have originated from bats and that the first people infected were traders in bat meat, who may have subsequently visited the Huanan seafood market, where the virus spread was first traced," ayon kay Villar. Dahil dito, mas mas higit natin kailangang palakasin ang polisiya sa pangangalaga sa ating wildlife resources sanhi ng COVID-19 virus. Kahit meron tayong RA No. 9147 na umiiral sa loob ng mahigit 20 taon, sinabi ni Villar na lumawak at lumakas naman ang wildlife crimes. Aniya, dahil ito sa makabago operasyon sa bilihan at paghahatid sa wildlife species na naging transnational. Pati ang mga sangkot sa wildlife crimes ay gumagamit na rin ng makabagong paraan. Inamin naman ng senador na naging malaking hamon ito sa mga nagpapatupad ng batas at sa ating polisiya at mekanismo. Iginiit ng senador na tutugon ang kanyang panukalang Senate Bill 125 o Revised Wildlife Resource Conservation and Protect Act sa makabagong uri ng wildlife offenses at palalakasin ang mekanismo sa mas higit na proteksyon sa ating wildlife resources. Bagama't may mga tagumpay na pag-aresto sa wildlife violators at pagkumpiska sa wildlife specimens ng mga nakaraang taon, sinabi ni Villar na may mga paglabag na nananatiling laganap at di pa nabibisto. Ang mga sumusunod ang tampok sa panukalang binabago ang RA No. 9147: Kinikilala ang jurisdiction ng

Palawan Council for sustainable Development (PCSD) at Bangsamoro Government wildlife species sa kanilang mga nasasakupan;

Tumutugon ito sa krimen ng wildlife trafficking;

Binibigyan nito ng kahulugan ang "wildlife laundering";

Kinabibilangan ito ng control at management mechanism sa invasive alien species na nagdudulot ng panganib sa ating lokal na halaman at mga hayop;

Nagbibigay ito ng alituntunin sa koleksyon, pangangalaga at pagdadala ng wildlife at mga produkto nito;

Itinataas nito ang parusa- pagkakakulong at multa- sa wildlife crimes; at

Nagbibigay ito ng probisyon sa aplikasyon ng "disputable presumption" na may wildlife crimes.