August 21, 2022 Jinggoy proposes 20% discount on documentary fees for indigent job applicants TO help indigent applicants gain decent employment, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed a bill that would grant them a 20 percent discount in the payment of fees and charges for certain government-issued pre-employment documents. "Para sa mga mahihirap nating kababayan na pinagsisikapan na itaguyod ang kanilang sarili o pamilya, mabigat sa bulsa ang mga bayarin sa mga dokumentong kailangan nilang isumite. Ang kakarampot nilang gastusin sa pang-araw-araw ay nababawasan pa pagkuha ng mga clearances at certificates," Estrada said in proposing the Indigent Job Applicants Discount Act. Estrada's Senate Bill No. 47 seeks to provide indigent job applicants trying to secure employment here and abroad a 20 percent discount in the payment of fees and charges for certain certificates and clearances issued by government agencies. The measure cover clearances issued by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), certificate of marriage and certificate of live birth from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), transcript of records and authenticated copy of diploma from state universities and colleges (SUCS); medical certificate for local employment from any government hospital licensed by the Department of Health (DOH), certificate of civil service eligibility from the Civil Service Commission (CSC), national certificate (NC) and certificate of competency (COC) issued by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and other documentary requirements issued by the government that may be required by employers from indigent job applicants. Qualified beneficiaries are those identified and certified by the PSA to be living below the official poverty threshold based on the criteria set in the Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS), and members of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) may avail of the discount once every six months. Any misrepresentation or falsification of documents or abuses of the privileges by a job applicant will be subject to penalties under the Revised Penal Code and will also be meted with lifetime disqualification in availing of the said discount. "He who has less in life should have more in law. This Magsaysay credo is my guidepost in this bill. Ang gobyerno ay dapat laging isaalang-alang ang kapakanan ng masang Pilipino," Estrada said. Pagbibigay ng 20% discount sa mahihirap na job applicants, iminungkahi ni Jinggoy UPANG matulungan ang mga mahihirap na aplikante na makakuha ng disenteng trabaho, naghain si Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada ng panukalang batas sa pagbibigay ng 20% na diskwento sa mga binabayarang dokumento ng iniisyu ng gobyerno na kailangang isumite sa papasukang trabaho. "Para sa mga mahihirap nating kababayan na pinagsisikapan na itaguyod ang kanilang sarili o pamilya, mabigat sa bulsa ang mga bayarin sa mga dokumentong kailangan nilang isumite. Ang kakarampot nilang gastusin sa pang-araw-araw ay nababawasan pa pagkuha ng mga clearances at certificates," ani Estrada sa kanyang inihaing Indigent Job Applicants Discount Act. Naglalayon ang Senate Bill No. 47 na ipinanukala ni Estrada na mabigyan ng diskwento sa mga binabayarang certificates at clearances na iniisyu ng ilang ahensya ng gobyerno ang mga mahihirap na aplikanteng nagsusumikap na makakuha ng trabaho dito man sa Pilipinas o sa ibang bansa. Saklaw ng panukala ang mga clearance na iniisyu ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and Philippine National Police (PNP), certificate of marriage at certificate of live birth mula sa Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA); certificate of live birth, transcript of records at authenticated na kopya ng diploma mula sa state universities and colleges (SUCS); medical certificate para sa lokal na trabaho mula sa alinmang ospital ng gobyerno na lisensyado ng Department of Health (DOH), certificate of civil service eligibility mula sa Civil Service Commission (CSC), national certificate (NC) at certificate of competency (COC) ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) at iba pang documentary requirements na iniisyu ng gobyerno na maaaring kailanganin ng mga employer sa mga aplikante. Ang mga natukoy at sertipikado ng PSA na namumuhay ng mas mababa pa sa opisyal na poverty threshold base sa pamantayang nakasaad sa Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) at mga miyembro ng Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) ay maaaring makakuha ng diskwento ng isang beses kada anim na buwan. Anumang maling representasyon o pamemeke ng mga dokumento at pang-aabuso sa mga pribilehiyo ng isang aplikante sa trabaho ay papatawan ng parusa batay sa Revised Penal Code at maaari ring habambuhay na diskwalipikasyon na mabigyan ng nasabing diskwento. "Ang mga kapos sa buhay ay dapat nakakahigit sa batas. Itong Magsaysay credo ang guidepost ko sa bill na ito. Ang gobyerno ay dapat laging isaalang-alang ang kapakanan ng masang Pilipino," pagtatapos ni Estrada. _________________________ Please see the link to the copy of SB 47.

http://legacy.senate.gov.ph/lisdata/3775034192!.pdf