Press Release

August 26, 2022 PROBE REPORTS OF ABDUCTIONS - REVILLA Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. today asked the Philippine National Police (PNP) to verify reports emerging in social media alleging increasing abductions of minor children, mostly female, by persons aboard white vans. Similar reports have previously emerged in social media but were dismissed by the police as unverified and not true. He also urged the police to investigate reports involving rape and sexual assault of hapless women. In his letter to Police General Rodolfo S. Azurin, Jr., Chief of the Philippine National Police, the lawmaker urged the PNP to seriously look into the matter as those reports are starting to cause widespread panic and concern. "Ang mga kwentong umiikot sa social media tungkol sa mga pandurukot umano involving itong mga puting van, kasama na rin ang mga social media posts ng mga nawawala lalo dito sa kalakhang Maynila ay dapat bigyan ng mabilisang pansin at aksyon. Mahalagang matukoy natin kung may katotohanan sa mga balita ito, o kung may mga masasamang loob lamang na nais magpalaganap ng takot sa taumbayan", Sen. Revilla said. "We have to be certain as to the truth or falsity of these reports," Revilla admonished. "If true, then the PNP should waste no effort in apprehending the perpetrators. If however they are proven to be hoaxes, then the PNP should not be content in just saying so, but ensure that those responsible are also identified and made accountable. As we ensure that no unnecessary worry is spread among the public, we must guarantee the safety of the people," he stressed. Revilla said he has been approached by numerous parents expressing their anxiety over the safety of their children, especially that face to face classes have already resumed. "Responsibilidad natin na kampantehin ang publiko at alisin ang mga agam-agam ng mga magulang, mag-aaral, at ng ating mga kababayan sa kabuuan. I challenge the new leadership of the PNP to address this and put closure on this issue," he ended.