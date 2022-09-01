Press Release

September 1, 2022 PINUNO FILES RESOLUTION TO COMMEND PEDIATRICIAN AND CHILDREN'S RIGHTS AND PROTECTION CRUSADER DR. BERNADETTE J. MADRID FOR BEING ONE OF THE 2022 RAMON MAGSAYSAY AWARDEES Senator Manuel "Lito" Lapid has filed P.S. Res No. 174 to congratulate and commend Dr. Bernadette J. Madrid for being one of the 2022 Ramon Magsaysay awardees. The Iloilo-born pediatrician and children's rights protection crusader was instrumental in the establishment of the Child Protection Network Foundation Inc., a national network of child protection units from the civil society, academe, and the government in 2002, which now consists of 123 WCPUs in 61 provinces and 10 cities, which has served 119,965 children and adolescents, and 30,912 women. The network has a total staff of 237 physicians, 199 social workers, and eighty-five police officers. In his resolution, Senator Lapid highlighted Dr. Madrid's many contributions and recognized "her invaluable service to uplift the lives of the Filipino children and the whole nation through her dedication in creating women- and child-protection units in and around the Philippines." "Ang mga adbokasiya ni Dr. Madrid ay hindi lamang karapat-dapat sa papuri, kundi ang mga ito rin ay karapat-dapat na tularan at ipagmalaki. Ang kanyang trabaho at mga proyekto sa usapin ng women and child's rights ay dapat mabigyan ng kinakailangang suporta mula sa publiko at pribadong sektor upang matiyak na ang kanyang mga adbokasiya ay magpapatuloy nang matagal maski na pagkatapos niyang magretiro sa serbisyo," Lapid said. Dr. Madrid who has been serving as the head of the Philippine General Hospital Child Protection Unit (PGH-CPU), has also designed programs and engaged with family courts, schools, hospitals, local government units, community organizations, and policymakers in advancing the cause of child protection. "Marapat lamang na kilalanin natin ang natamong tagumpay ni Dr. Madrid bilang pagsunod na rin sa sinasabi ng ating Saligang Batas na dapat pahalagahan at bigyang rekognisyon ang mga natatanging Pilipino sa kanilang mahalagang paglilingkod sa bayan at kapuri-puring kontribusyon sa bayan," Lapid added. Dr. Madrid has also been recognized by various institutions for her work in promoting children's rights and protection, the awards and recognitions include: the Outstanding Pediatrician for 2021 by the Philippine Pediatric Society, Most Influential Filipina in the World 2019 by the Filipina Women's Network, Outstanding Service Award on Child Protective Services 2012 by the National Children's Advocacy Center, Most Outstanding Philippine Doctor 2004 by the Philippine Junior Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Department of Health and the World Health Organization. The Ramon Magsaysay Award, Asia's premier prize and highest honor, recognizes greatness of spirit shown in selfless service to the people of Asia regardless of race, gender or religion. In over six decades, the award has been bestowed on 344 outstanding individuals and organizations whose selfless service has offered their societies, Asia, and the world successful solutions to some of the most intractable problems of human development. Thus, Lapid hopes the Senate will adopt the resolution to congratulate and commend Dr. Madrid for her contributions and successes in the said prestigious award-giving body.