Press Release

September 5, 2022 Robin, Isinulong ang 'Eddie Garcia Law' Para sa Kapakanan ng Showbiz Workers; Media Nanawagan ng Katumbas na Batas Para protektahan ang kapakanan ng mga artista at iba pang mga nagtatrabaho sa pinilakang tabing, ihinain ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang panukalang batas para sa kanilang kaligtasan, habang nakatanggap siya ng panawagang maghain ng katumbas na panukalang batas para sa media. Ani Padilla, na nagtrabaho sa sine at telebisyon mula pang 1980s, ipinangalan niya ang Senate Bill 450 bilang "Eddie Garcia Law" bilang paggunita sa beteranong aktor na namatay noong 2019. "The bill, called 'Eddie Garcia Law' as a tribute to the veteran actor, is a response to the urgent call of the members of the television and movie industry for the government to provide guidelines for safe and better working conditions for the protection of the workers' welfare in the industry," ani Padilla na namumuno sa Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media. Umani ng suporta ang panukalang batas ni Padilla mula kay Joel Egco, dating pangulo ng National Press Club at unang executive director ng Presidential Task Force on Media Security. Nanawagan din si Egco kay Padilla na mag-akda ng katumbas na panukalang batas na titiyakin ang minimum benefits at iba pang karampatang karapatan para sa media, lalo na't may House Bill 304 ay naihain na sa Kamara ni Rep. Luis Villafuerte Jr. "Sana naman ay i-author din ni Senator Padilla itong ating nabinbin na panukalang batas media workers welfare bill. Lahat na media supportive din sa Eddie Garcia bill," ani Egco sa panayam sa DZRJ. "Hindi matatawaran ang kondisyon ng ating mga kapatid sa media kasama ang nagtatrabaho sa larangan ng pelikula at TV at papalawig at papalakas ng demokrasya," dagdag niya. Sa kanyang panukalang batas, ikinalungkot ni Padilla na namatay si Garcia, na isang beterano at premyadong aktor, dahil sa diumano'y kapabayaan sa kaligtasan sa lugar ng trabaho. Dagdag niya, kakaiba ang kalagayan ng mga nagtatrabaho sa pinilakang tabing, kasama ang mahabang oras sa shooting, mababang sahod, pagod at tensyon, at trabahong overnight at overtime. "These work conditions pose risks to the safety, health, and even life of workers. Most recent of which was the unfortunate death of Mr. Eddie Garcia, a veteran and multi-awarded actor who was met by an unfortunate accident on set due to supposed negligence on safety in the workplace. The death of other known personalities, Director Gilbert Perez in 2008 and Directors Wenn Deramas and Francis Xavier Pasion in 2016, were also attributed to poor working conditions in the industry," ani Padilla. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, ang mga Workers or Independent Contractors (WIC) ay poprotektahan sa lugar at oras ng trabaho. Titiyakin din ang benepisyo, sahod at kaligtasan nila. Ang normal work hours ay walong oras sa isang araw, na maaaring palawigin hanggang 12 oras. Ang WIC na edad 60 pataas ay papayagang magtrabaho ng higit 12 oras sa isang araw kung pipirma sila ng waiver na prescribed ng Department of Labor and Employment. Para sa mga menor de edad, hindi pwedeng lalampas sa 60 oras sa isang linggo ang kanilang pagtatrabaho. May night shift premium na 10% ng sahod ng WIC ang babayaran kada oras ng trabaho sa pagitan ng 10 PM at 6 AM. Magkakaroon din ng oras ng pahinga na magtatagal ng 12 oras o higit pa. Ang mga empleyado ay sakop ng Social Security System, Pag-IBIG at PhilHealth, at magkakaroon ng retirement benefits. Sasagutin ng amo ang mga kakailanganin ng WIC tulad ng pagkain, tubig, PWD-friendly at gender-considerate toilets, private dressing rooms, safe holding areas na may emergency exits, free accommodation, at dedicated emergency vehicles. Inaatasan ng panukalang batas ang Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) officer ng amo para mag-risk assessment sa lugar ng trabaho para matugunan ang posibleng panganib. May karapatan ang WIC na magbuo ng samahan para sa collective bargaining at mutual aid benefit. Ipinagbabawal sa ilalim ng panukalang batas ang "cabo" system. Samantala, itatatag ng DOLE ang Film, Television and Radio Entertainment Industry Tripartite Council para maging tulay sa mga amo at mga nagtatrabaho sa industriya, at para maresolba ang anumang gusot. Robin Pushes 'Eddie Garcia Law' to Protect Welfare of Showbiz Workers; Gets Request for Similar Bill for Media Workers To protect the welfare of actors and workers in the showbiz industry, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla has filed a bill outlining safety measures and other benefits for them, even as he received an appeal to file a similar bill for media workers. Padilla, who started in the industry in the 1980s, dubbed his Senate Bill 450 the "Eddie Garcia Law" in memory of the beloved veteran actor who died in 2019. "The bill, called 'Eddie Garcia Law' as a tribute to the veteran actor, is a response to the urgent call of the members of the television and movie industry for the government to provide guidelines for safe and better working conditions for the protection of the workers' welfare in the industry," said Padilla, who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media. The bill got the support of Joel Egco, former president of the National Press Club and first executive director of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security. Egco called on Padilla to author a similar bill that will ensure minimum benefits for media, adding a bill - House Bill 304 - has already been filed in the House of Representatives by Rep. Luis Villafuerte Jr. "Sana naman ay i-author din ni Senator Padilla itong ating nabinbin na panukalang batas media workers welfare bill. Lahat na media supportive din sa Eddie Garcia bill (I hope Sen. Padilla also authors a bill for media workers' welfare. All media workers are supportive of the Eddie Garcia bill)," Egco said in an interview on DZRJ. "Hindi matatawaran ang kondisyon ng ating mga kapatid sa media kasama ang nagtatrabaho sa larangan ng pelikula at TV at papalawig at papalakas ng demokrasya (We cannot discount the condition of our brethren in in the media as well as in show business, amid their role in strengthening our democracy)," he added. In his bill, Padilla lamented that Garcia, a veteran and multi-awarded actor, died following an accident on set due to supposed negligence on safety in the workplace. Padilla said this is aside from the work conditions in the industry including long hours for shooting, low pay, stress, and overnight and overtime work. "These work conditions pose risks to the safety, health, and even life of workers. Most recent of which was the unfortunate death of Mr. Eddie Garcia, a veteran and multi-awarded actor who was met by an unfortunate accident on set due to supposed negligence on safety in the workplace. The death of other known personalities, Director Gilbert Perez in 2008 and Directors Wenn Deramas and Francis Xavier Pasion in 2016, were also attributed to poor working conditions in the industry," he noted. Under the bill, Workers or Independent Contractors (WIC) will be protected in the workplace during work hours. They are also entitled to benefits, safety, and fair compensation. Normal work hours will be eight hours in a day, extendable to 12 hours. WICs aged 60 and up may work more than 12 hours provided the sign a waiver prescribed by the Department of Labor and Employment. Minors cannot work more than 60 hours a week. A night shift premium of 10% of the WIC's rate will be paid for every hour worked between 10 PM and 6 AM. There will also be ample time for rest, lasting at least 12 hours. Employees are covered by benefits from the Social Security System, Pag-IBIG and PhilHealth, along with retirement benefits. Meanwhile, employers are to shoulder costs for the WICs' needs including food, water, PWD-friendly and gender-considerate toilets, private dressing rooms, safe holding areas with emergency exits, free accommodation, and dedicated emergency vehicles. The bill also mandates the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) officer of the employee to conduct a risk assessment of the workplace to prevent possible hazards. On the other hand, WICs can form labor organizations for collective bargaining and mutual aid benefit. For its part, the DOLE shall establish a Film, Television and Radio Entertainment Industry Tripartite Council to act as a link among stakeholders and to resolve potential conflicts.