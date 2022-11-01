Press Release

October 27, 2022 Philippine Senators strengthen relations with European, Asian parliaments Members of the Philippines Senate embarked on three significant parliamentary visits during the adjournment of its Plenary Session, from 23 October to 2 November 2022. Official Visit to Paris, France From 24 to 27 October 2022, Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri, and the Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda, led an 8-Senator Delegation to an Official Visit to the French Parliament, upon the invitation of the French Sénat. Other Delegation Members include Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor Ejercito, Senators Manuel Lapid, Maria Lourdes Nancy Binay, Grace Poe and Christopher Lawrence Go. This parliamentary visit forms part of the regular exchanges between both Chambers and is being undertaken especially to expand the legislative dimension in commemorating the 75th Anniversary of Philippines-France diplomatic relations this year. No less than their Senate President, the Honorable Gérard Larcher, received the Delegation in the French Senate chambers on 25 October. Our Senators also met with other French Members of Parliament, particularly from the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Groups of the French Senat and National Assembly. They discussed the advancement of relations focusing on the areas of energy cooperation, defense cooperation, climate change mitigation cooperation, food security and trade and investments promotion. The Delegation is also scheduled to meet with French companies interested to invest in the Philippines, in order to promote the country as a viable economic hub in Southeast Asia. Official Visit to the European Parliament From 25 to 28 October 2022, a bicameral Congressional Delegation headed by Senator Sonny Angara and Deputy Speaker Ralph G. Recto attended meetings at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, upon the invitation of the Honorable Daniel Caspary, Chairman of the European Parliament's Delegation for relations with the countries of Southeast Asia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) or DASE. The Senate Contingent also includes Senators Win Gatchalian, Imee Marcos and Mark Villar. The Philippines is one of the priority countries selected by the European Parliament for inter-parliamentary dialogue as the EU steps up its engagement in the Indo-Pacific region. The Philippine Congressional Delegation will discuss with their European counterparts issues such as trade and investment, the status and renewal of the Generalized Scheme of Preferences-Plus (GSP+) that the Philippines currently enjoys, opportunities for Filipino workers in Europe, as well as the EU's recognition of Philippine-issued Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) Certificates of Filipino seafarers. 30th Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum From 26 to 29 October 2022, Senators Ronald Dela Rosa and Senator Francis Tolentino will represent the Philippine Senate to the 30th Annual Meeting of the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum, hosted by the National Assembly of Thailand. The APPF, where the Philippines is a founding member, is the only organization in the Asia-Pacific that provides a parliamentary dimension to the APEC Leaders and Ministerial Meetings. Senators Dela Rosa and Tolentino are set to advance our Country's stand on Regional Security as well as on Tourism and Cultural Diversity during the event. These above-mentioned exchanges and dialogues aim to enhance the Philippine Senate's bilateral and multilateral engagements with their legislative counterparts, which will redound to deeper and broader political, economic and social relations with other countries.