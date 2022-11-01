|
Press Release
October 27, 2022
11th OFW & Family Summit 2022 on November 18, 2022
Sen. Cynthia A. Villar has invited the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their family to join the 11th OFW & Family Summit 2022 on November 18, 2022.
The summit, with the theme, "BAGONG SIMULA SA SARILING BANSA,"will be held at The Tent, Vista Global South, C5 Extension Road, Las Piñas City.
The summit will delve on wise investments and a business an OFW and their family members can start with The senator, who has been known for protecting the rights and welfare of our migrant workers, noted that one must first register to join the summit and the raffle draw.
She said participants will also have a chance to win a house & lot, livelhood showcase, home appliances and many other prizes. "Registration is a must. It also entitles an OFW or family to a raffle for the summit," noted Villar.
She said registration can be done through the following ways:
Wait for the verification that will be sent to your email or mobile to attend the summit and join the raffle.
For more details, please call us at: 09157413288; 09176564539; 09278478408
Visit us at: www.facebook.com/Senator.Cynthia.Villar
www.facebook.com/OFWandFamilyPage
Email us on: [email protected]
11th OFW & Family Summit 2022 sa November 18, 2022
INIMBITAHAN ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar and Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), Seafarers, at kanilang pamilya na lumahok sa 11th OFW & Family Summit 2022 sa November 18, 2022.
Idaraos ang summit na may temang "BAGONG SIMULA SA SARILING BANSA," sa The Tent, Vista Global South, C5 Extension Road, Las Piñas City.
Tatalalayin sa summit ang wise investments at mga negosyong maaring simulan ng OFW at miyembro ng kanilang pamilya.
Ipinahayag ng senador na kilala sa pangangalaga ng karapatan at kapakanan ng ating migrant workers na kailangan silang magpa-rehistro para makalahok sa summitat raffle draw.
Aniya, magkakaroon ang mga lalahok ng pagkakataong manalo ng lupa at bahay, motorsiko, pangkabuhayan showcase, home appliances at maraming iba pang premyo.
"Registration is a must. It also entitles an OFW or family to a raffle for the summit," giit ni Villar.
Maaaring magparehistro sa pamamagitan ng mga sumusunod:
Kailangan ang mga sumusunod na dokumento sa pagpaparehiatro:
Hintayin ang verification sa inyong email o mobile para makadalo sa summit at makasama sa raffle.
Para sa karagdagang detalye, tumawag sa 09157413288; 09176564539; 09278478408
Bisitahin kami sa www.facebook.com/Senator.Cynthia.Villar/
www.facebook.com/OFWandFamilyPage/
Email us at: [email protected]
