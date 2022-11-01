Press Release

October 27, 2022 11th OFW & Family Summit 2022 on November 18, 2022 Sen. Cynthia A. Villar has invited the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their family to join the 11th OFW & Family Summit 2022 on November 18, 2022. The summit, with the theme, "BAGONG SIMULA SA SARILING BANSA,"will be held at The Tent, Vista Global South, C5 Extension Road, Las Piñas City. The summit will delve on wise investments and a business an OFW and their family members can start with The senator, who has been known for protecting the rights and welfare of our migrant workers, noted that one must first register to join the summit and the raffle draw. She said participants will also have a chance to win a house & lot, livelhood showcase, home appliances and many other prizes. "Registration is a must. It also entitles an OFW or family to a raffle for the summit," noted Villar. She said registration can be done through the following ways: Register Online at http://ofwsummit2022.villarsipag.org/registration/;

Scan the QR code on the flyer/poster of the forthcoming summit and follow the instructions;

Go to OFW & Family Summit Desk at Vista Mall and Starmall branches nationwide;

Register On-site on November 18, (Friday) for an OFW or husband, wife, children, parents or siblings of an OFW. To register, the following documents are needed:

Copy of passport and working visa of an OFW;

Certificate of remittances;

Seaman's book;

Job contract;

Copy of proof of relationship to an OFW (Marriage Certificate, Birth Certificate, etc.);

Proof that one is vaccinated against COVID-19 like vaccination card, vaccination certificate (VaxCert) or international certificate of vaccination (ICV) with 1st dose and 2nd dose;

If a relative will attend to represent an OFW, please being the additional documents:

For husband, wife of an OFW- marriage certificate and a valid ID;

For children of OFW- Birth certificate and valid ID,

For parents of OFW (unmarried)- birth certificate and a valid ID;

For siblings of an OFW (unmarried)- birth certificate and a valid ID;

Wait for the verification that will be sent to your email or mobile to attend the summit and join the raffle. For more details, please call us at: 09157413288; 09176564539; 09278478408 Visit us at: www.facebook.com/Senator.Cynthia.Villar www.facebook.com/VillarSIPAG www.facebook.com/OFWandFamilyPage www.villarsipag.org Email us on: [email protected] 11th OFW & Family Summit 2022 sa November 18, 2022 INIMBITAHAN ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar and Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), Seafarers, at kanilang pamilya na lumahok sa 11th OFW & Family Summit 2022 sa November 18, 2022. Idaraos ang summit na may temang "BAGONG SIMULA SA SARILING BANSA," sa The Tent, Vista Global South, C5 Extension Road, Las Piñas City. Tatalalayin sa summit ang wise investments at mga negosyong maaring simulan ng OFW at miyembro ng kanilang pamilya. Ipinahayag ng senador na kilala sa pangangalaga ng karapatan at kapakanan ng ating migrant workers na kailangan silang magpa-rehistro para makalahok sa summitat raffle draw. Aniya, magkakaroon ang mga lalahok ng pagkakataong manalo ng lupa at bahay, motorsiko, pangkabuhayan showcase, home appliances at maraming iba pang premyo. "Registration is a must. It also entitles an OFW or family to a raffle for the summit," giit ni Villar. Maaaring magparehistro sa pamamagitan ng mga sumusunod: Online registration sa http://ofwsummit2022.villarsipag.org/registration/;

I-scan ang QR code sa flyer/poster ng summit at sundin ang instructions;

Magtungo sa OFW & Family Summit Desk sa Vista Mall at Starmall branches sa buong kapuluan;

On-site registration sa November 18, (Friday) para sa OFW o asawa, anak, magulang at kapatid ng OFW. Kailangan ang mga sumusunod na dokumento sa pagpaparehiatro: Kopya ng passport at working visa ng OFW;

Katibayan ng remittances;

Seaman's book;

Job contract;

Overseas employment certificate (OEC);

Kopya ng katibayan ng relasyon sa OFW (Marriage Certificate, Birth Certificate, etc.);

Katibayan ng na bakunado laban sa COVID-19 gaya ng vaccination card, vaccination certificate (VaxCert), o international certificate of vaccination (ICV) na may 1st dose at 2nd dose;

Kung kamag-anak ang kakatawan sa dadalo OFW, dalhin ang mga sumusunod na karagdagang dokumento:

Asawa ng OFW - marriage certificate at valid ID

Anak ng OFW - birth certificate at valid ID

Magulang ng OFW (walang asawa)- birth certificate at valid ID

Kapatid ng OFW (walang asawa)- birth certificate at valid ID Hintayin ang verification sa inyong email o mobile para makadalo sa summit at makasama sa raffle. Para sa karagdagang detalye, tumawag sa 09157413288; 09176564539; 09278478408 Bisitahin kami sa www.facebook.com/Senator.Cynthia.Villar/ www.facebook.com/VillarSiPAG www.facebook.com/OFWandFamilyPage/ www.villarsipag.org Email us at: [email protected]