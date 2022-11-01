Tolentino reassures commitment for sustainable bike lane initiative

MANILA - In a move to further promote biking as an alternative mode of mobility, Senator Francis 'Tol' N. Tolentino has reassured his commitment on the initiative of having sustainable bike lanes across the country.

"Tutok lang kayo kung ano yung mga pangangailangan pa at matutuloy ito--masu-sustain ito... ?siguro sustainability nalang ang pinaguusapan. Ang kagandahan ngayon, may national law na tayo patungkol diyan," Tolentino told biking advocate Aldrin Pelicano during the former's Saturday morning program on DZRH.

Tolentino during his five-year stint as chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) spearheaded several bike lanes and biker's assistance centers across the National Capital Region (NCR)--particularly those along stretch of Epifanio delos Santos Avenue or EDSA, as well those in other key areas particularly along Rajah Solaiman Park in Malate, Manila; Riverbanks Center in Marikina City; and Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

As chairman of MMDA, Tolentino was also responsible and the one who paved the way for allowing cyclists to bring their respective bikes--particularly the folding types--inside the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Lines 1 and 2, as well as in the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3.

During the height of the COVID-19 lockdown in June 2020, Tolentino defended a group of bikers against the agency which he used to lead after previous leadership of MMDA threatened to penalize them for creating a makeshift bike lane along Commonwealth Avenue.

Tolentino was delighted upon learning that his advocacy more than a decade ago is now being shared not only by the national government, but also by other various local government units (LGUs) inside and outside Metro Manila.

"Marami na rin pong ginagawa ang DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways), may initiative na din ang iba't ibang pamahalaang lokal, hindi lang sa Metro Manila, kung hindi sa iba't ibang lugar sa ating bansa... itutuloy lang tapos siguro dagdagan, (at) i-upgrade," said Tolentino.