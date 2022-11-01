Press Release

November 7, 2022 HONTIVEROS REITERATES CALL TO GRANT BETTER PROTECTION TO GIG WORKERS AMID DEATH OF DELIVERY RIDER Senator Risa Hontiveros pushes anew the passage of the bill granting stronger protection to delivery riders after one of them was found lifeless while resting on his motorcycle. "Nakikiramay kami sa pamilya ni Noel Escote na binawian ng buhay sa gitna ng paghahanpabuhay bilang delivery rider. Let his death be a wake up call to our colleagues in the legislature to immediately act on pending bills that will make sure that the rights and welfare of the increasing number of gig economy workers are upheld," she said. Hontiveros also asked the company, Lalamove, to help Escote's family, especially because he died while fulfilling his duty as a delivery rider. Hontiveros stated that she received a letter from Escote's family requesting assistance in conveying their grievance to the online platform. "Isang halimbawa si Noel ng Pilipinong nagsisikap na magdeliver para matugunan ang pangangailangan ng kanyang pamilya. Kaya nananawagan ako sa Lalamove, kaisa ng pamilya ni Noel, na magpaabot ng tulong sa kanyang naulila upang mabigyan man lang siya ng disenteng libing," Hontiveros said. Just last month, Hontiveros filed Senate Bill No. 1373 or t heProtektadong Online Workers, Entrepreneurs, Riders at Raketera (POWERR) Act seeking to protect the rights and welfare of gig economy workers, including delivery riders and freelancers, who are facing low pay and precarious conditions at work. One of the key points of the said measure is to ensure that these workers are enrolled in government social protection programs such as PhilHealth, SSS, Pag-ibig, among others. Furthermore, online platforms will be held liable for injuries sustained by the workers in the performance of their duty, especially among delivery riders. "Currently, delivery riders are categorized as "independent contractors" as opposed to employees. Therefore, they are not qualified to receive social protections under our labor laws. Wala ring malinaw na patakaran para sa accident at health insurance, kaya magandang maipasa na ang batas to fill in the said gaps," Hontiveros stated. "Huwag naman sanang may buhay pa ulit na masakripisyo bago matugunan ang kanilang hinaing. Kailangan ng agarang aksyon upang maiwasan ang mga ganitong pangyayari lalo pa't dumarami pa ang pumapasok sa ganitong klase ng hanapbuhay," she concluded. ### ___________________ Note: Please see attached letter and SBN 1373