Lapid Reso Commends Pinay Martial Artists for Striking Gold at World Jiu-Jitsu Championships

PINUNO Senator Manuel "Lito" M. Lapid on Monday, November 6, commended Filipina Jiujiteira Meggie Ochoa and Kimberly Anne Custodio for their impressive performances in the 2022 JJIF Jiu-Jitsu World Championships in Abu Dhabi, UAE last November 3, 2022.

In filing Senate Resolution (P.S. Res.) No. 277, Lapid congratulated Team Philippines' Ochoa and Custodio for bagging gold in 48kg and -45kg categories, respectively, of the Women's Adult circuit.

"Muling ipinakita nina three-time jiu-jitsu world champion Meggie Ochoa, Kimberly Anne Custodio, at ng buong Team Philippines ang kagitingan ng mga Atletang Pinoy. Pinatunayan nila na ang galing ng Atletang Pinoy ay talaga namang pang world-class," Lapid said.

According to Lapid, the Filipina Jiujiteiras exhibited their mastery of the grappling sport by claiming another gold for the Philippines, and thus deserve the recognition and commendation from the Philippine Senate.

"Ang kanilang pagkapanalo ay patuloy na nagbibigay inspirasyon sa aming lahat sa gobyerno na mas magsumikap para mapataas ang antas ng suporta sa Philippine sports at sa ating mga atleta," Lapid added.

The two martial artists are part of the eight-man roster that represented the Philippines in the contest. Joining them were Jenna Kaila Napolis, Ashley Villaret, Myron Mangubat, Jan Cortez, Brendo Pudan, and Philip Alegre. The group competed in the women's -52 kg and -45 kg, as well as in the men's minus -62 kg, -69 kg, and -85 kg.

The performance of Ochoa and Custodio along with the rest of Team Philippines put our country in 4th place overall, just behind host UAE, Canada, and Germany in the final rankings of the adult jiu-jitsu category.

"Team Philippines' momentous win yet again brings honor and pride to our country, reaffirming our presence in the world of Jiu-Jitsu, the outstanding performance of Meggie Ochoa showcases the relentless desire of our countrymen to achieve excellence in sports," Lapid said.