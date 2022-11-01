Press Release

November 9, 2022 PINUNO BILL SEEKS TO CREATE AND OBSERVE A NATIONAL EDUCATION SUPPORT PERSONNEL DAY PINUNO Senator Manuel "Lito" Lapid has filed a bill which seeks to recognize the invaluable contribution and sacrifices of our education support personnel and the whole education sector by declaring the 16th of May as World Education Support Personnel day. Senate Bill No. 1472 states that in observance of the National Education Support Personnel Day, the sixteenth (16th) day of May of every year is hereby declared a special working holiday. This is also in response to the global call to declare the said day as World Education Support Personnel Day-- as a recognition of the rights of education support personnel, their work and their contribution to quality education. "Dahil kinikilala natin ang kontribusyon ng ating mga Education Support Personnel sa sektor ng edukasyon at sa pambansang kaunlaran, ngayon, higit kailanman, na dapat ipakita ng pamahalaan ang kanyang pagpapahalaga sa kanila sa pamamagitan ng pagtatalaga ng isang araw upang kilalanin at isulong ang kanilang mga karapatan," Lapid explained. Education Support Personnel refers to education employees working in a broad range of roles and careers across all levels of education in both public and private education institutions, including but are not limited to the following categories of professionals: * administration and clerical;

* career guidance and/or counselling;

* librarian and document management;

* maintenance and/or skilled trade;

* food and nutrition;

* health and welfare;

* tutoring and/or teaching and learning assistance;

* security;

* technology and/or communications support;

* transport; and

* specialists support. Education Support Personnels (ESP) improve institutions, communities, and schools across the nation. They are essential members of the educational system and have a significant impact on students' lives both inside and outside of the classroom. Our students are kept secure, healthy, and prepared to study every day because of them. "Napakalaki ng papel na ginagampanan ng Education Support Personnel (ESP) sa pagsisiguro na makakatanggap ng mataas na kalidad ng edukasyon ang ating mga mag-aaral. Ang ating mga kababayang nagtatrabaho bilang ESP rin ang responsable para masigurong maayos ang serbisyong naibibigay ng mga paaralan at institusyon para makalikha ng ligtas at positibong learning environment. Sa laki at bigat ng responsibilidad na hawak ng mga ESP, dapat lang na kilalanin sila sa pamamagitan ng iba't-ibang aktibidad na gagawin sa selebrasyon ng National Education Support Personnel Day," Lapid said. The measure designates the Department of Education and the Commission on Higher Education as the lead agencies in the preparation and implementation of the annual program of activities for the observance of the National Education Support Personnel Day.