Press Release

November 14, 2022 Cayetano: Bigger PSC budget an investment in Filipino youth, PH sports industry Senator Alan Peter Cayetano urged lawmakers to consider the budget of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) as an investment both in the future of Filipino youth and in the country's sports industry. He also appealed for greater state spending on grassroots sports programs to develop future athletes and grow an audience for more professional leagues in different sports. "There comes a point wherein sports become so integrated in a society that the money from commercial sources will take over. Ngayon ang problema natin kasi is mahina y'ung grassroots training dahil walang pera," Cayetano said in a manifestation on the Senate floor on the early hours of Friday, November 11, 2022. "Pero dadating ang time na kapag sobrang part na of daily life ang sports dito sa atin, mag-aagawan ang advertisters kung sino ang popondo nito," he added. Senators took up the proposed budget of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) for 2023 at the tail end of budget deliberations which started Thursday and ran until 2 a.m. on Friday. Cayetano asked Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, and PSC officials to present a comprehensive grassroots campaign sports development program which should be reflected in future budget proposals. "Give us a plan and the figures that go with it para maintindihan ng ating mga kababayan na hindi lang dapat elite athletes [ang sinusuportahan]. Dapat kung may nakitaan ka pa lang na galing, may pondong nakahanda na," Cayetano said. While Senator Go clarified that around P30 million will be allocated for the PSC's existing Batang Pinoy grassroots sports program, he also acknowledged that the total budget of the commission is not enough when expenses for manpower and maintenance of sports facilities are taken into account. Cayetano pointed out that investing in sports infrastructure is crucial in developing the country's sports industry because these provide training facilities for budding athletes and give an incentive to the private sector to make its own investments. "Maglagay tayo ng pondo for developing these facilities. Dapat may involvement kayo for supervision. Lalaki ang sports industry, at hindi tayo nagtatapon ng pera kasi it develops our children. Even if you look at it from a commercial point of view, babalik ang pera," he said. Both Senator Alan and Senator Pia Cayetano argued for greater state support for a nationwide grassroots sports program to be administered by the PSC, with Senator Alan saying that sports is essential in developing a strong character among Filipino youth. "Ang sports ay sagot sa maraming problema - paglaban sa droga at kakulangan ng teamwork. Y'ung disiplina, passion, sacrifice - lahat natutunan sa sports," he said. Cayetano: Mas malaking PSC budget, puhunan sa kabataang Pilipino, PH sports industry Hinimok ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang mga kapwa mambabatas na isaalang-alang bilang puhunan sa kinabukasan ng kabataang Pilipino at sa industriya ng sports ng bansa ang budget ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC). Umapela din siya na lakihan ng gobyerno ang paggastos sa grassroots sports program upang mas maparami pa ang mga pagsasanay sa mga atleta at mas mapapalaki pa ang sakop nito sa mas maraming propesyonal na liga sa iba't ibang sports. "There comes a point wherein sports become so integrated in a society that the money from commercial sources will take over. Ngayon ang problema natin kasi is mahina y'ung grassroots training dahil walang pera," sinabi ni Cayetano sa isang manifestation sa plenaryo ng Senado noong madaling araw ng Biyernes, November 11, 2022. "Pero dadating ang time na kapag sobrang part na of daily life ang sports dito sa atin, mag-aagawan ang advertisters kung sino ang popondo nito," dagdag niya. Tinalakay ng mga senador ang proposed 2023 budget ng PSC na nagsimula noong Huwebes at tumakbo hanggang alas dos ng madaling araw noong Biyernes. Hiniling ni Cayetano kay Senador Christopher "Bong" Go, bilang Tagapangulo ng Senate Committee on Sports, at sa mga opisyal ng PSC na magsumite sila ng isang komprehensibong grassroots campaign sports development program na magpapakitang kasama na ito sa mga susunod na budget deliberations. "Give us a plan and the figures that go with it para maintindihan ng ating mga kababayan na hindi lang dapat elite athletes [ang sinusuportahan]. Dapat kung may nakitaan ka pa lang na galing, may pondong nakahanda na," ani Cayetano. Nilinaw ni Senador Go na humigit-kumulang P30 milyon ang ilalaan para sa umiiral na Batang Pinoy grassroots sports program ng PSC, pero inamin niya na hindi sapat ang kabuuang budget ng komisyon kapag isinasaalang-alang ang mga gastusin sa manpower at maintenance ng sports facilities. Ipinunto ni Cayetano na ang pamumuhunan sa imprastraktura ay napakahalaga sa pagpapaunlad ng sports industry sa bansa dahil ang mga ito ay nagbibigay ng mga pasilidad sa pagsasanay para sa mga baguhang atleta. Nagbibigay rin ang mga ito ng insentibo sa pribadong sektor na gumawa ng sarili nitong pamumuhunan. "Maglagay tayo ng pondo for developing these facilities. Dapat may involvement kayo for supervision. Lalaki ang sports industry, at hindi tayo nagtatapon ng pera kasi it develops our children. Even if you look at it from a commercial point of view, babalik ang pera," sabi niya. Parehong itinulak nina Senador Alan at Senador Pia Cayetano ang mas malaking suporta ng estado para sa isang nationwide grassroots sports program na pangasiwaan ng PSC. Wika ni Senador Alan, ang sports ay mahalaga sa pagbuo ng malakas na karakter sa mga kabataang Pilipino. "Ang sports ay sagot sa maraming problema - paglaban sa droga at kakulangan ng teamwork. Y'ung disiplina, passion, sacrifice - lahat natutunan sa sports," sabi niya.