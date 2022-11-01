Press Release

November 15, 2022 Transcript of Interpellation

Senator Risa Hontiveros on the Commission on Audit Budget Deliberation Sen. Risa Hontiveros (SRH): Considering that the COA has already started conducting a special audit on Covid 19 funds, may I ask for a report or update on that audit, particularly with respect to Pharmally deals. I filed SR no 710 in the previous Congress calling for a special audit on the Bayanihan Funds and would like to know from the new COA chair his inclination on the matter at hand. And lastly, Mr President Mr. Chairman, tinatanong ko po ito dahil on 26 January this year may lumabas na report sa Inquirer whose first sentence was a Commission on Audit Special Audit Team is now finalizing its report on the government's pandemic related supply deals with Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation, which may be released by March this year. 8 months ago. So ano na po ang status ng special audit na ito tungkol sa Pharmally? Sen. Sonny Angara (SSA): They're in the final stages, your Honor and we can expect a final report in around 2 months. SRH: Thank you Mr President, Mr Chairman, kaya lang po, una, pinangako itong report tungkol sa Pharmally ng COA end of 2021, naalala ko po nung confirmation hearing ng previous COA Chairman, nagpaliwanag po sila, in fact, in writing, kung bakit natagalan ang pag-finalize ng report, at ito na nga ang ipinangako niya, na after an exit conference with the resource persons with the different agencies maglalabas ng final report ang COA special audit team on Pharmally by March. So... But between March and now, 8 months, so kung ang final report po natin sa dalawang buwan pa, bagong taon na po, 2023 na po. Dalawang taon na mula nang dapat na 2021 submission, so bakit pa delay nang nadelay samantalang hindi naman binubuhat ng Senado ang bangko dito. Nakapagdaos kami ng napakaraming pagdinig sa Senate BRC, labing pito kung tama ang aking naaalala, so what's causing the delay sa COA na aming inaasahan na katuwang ng Senado ng buong Kongreso sa pagbabantay ng public funds? SSA: Yes your honor, that's a good point. But to be fair to our new chair, he's just warmed his seat so maybe that's why he's not been on top of that, because he's just assumed his position but he pledges to be on top of the situation, and to submit that within two months,Your Honor. SRH: Salamat, Mr President, Mr Chairman, I certainly appreciate yung particular situation ng bagong COA chair pero hindi ko naman itinatanong ko sa kanila bilang indibidwal lamang pero bilang dahil sila na ngayon yung chair, in possession of the institutional knowledge of and memory of, the commission. Ano po ba ang sa pagkaalam ng chairman ang dahilan na nadedelay nang nadedelay at madedelay pa muli ang final report? SSA: They have some initial findings but there's a process where they need to get corrections, confirmations or affirmations from the persons involved. So they're in that stage, your honor. SRH: Last postponement na kaya ito by January 2023? As in makakaasa ang Senado na yung final report ay talagang mapproduce ng COA by January 2023? SSA: Yes your honor, they say it will be the last extension for that report. SRH: So aasahan po natin iyon, Mr President Mr chairman, para pagkatapos ng ginawa ng Senado ang aming trabaho ay aasahan po namin yung makumpleto maiuulat sa publiko ang special task force investigation ng COA at ang final report niya, para matukoy talaga ano yung kumpletong mga krimen na ginawa dito sa Pharmally, sinu-sino ang mga accountable at para masingil yung accountability po na iyon.