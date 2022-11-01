Press Release

November 16, 2022 Robin: First PH Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum A Key Step for BARMM's Progress A key step to ensure the progress of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). This was how Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla described the first Philippine Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum (PCBPF) in Pasay City earlier this week. Padilla said he and other participants at the forum tackled possible legislation to enable the Bangsamoro Government to ensure not only enough funds for its programs, but also the proper use of such funds. "Hindi matatawaran ang halaga ng forum na ito, na nagbigay ng gabay sa amin bilang mambabatas kung paano matulungan ang BARMM. Limang taon nang matapos ratipikahin ang Bangsamoro Organic Law, kaya dapat nang pagtibayin ang sistema ng budget at pananalapi ng BARMM (We cannot state enough the importance of this forum, which gave us lawmakers a guide on how to help the BARMM. Five years have passed since the Bangsamoro Organic Law was passed. We must strengthen the budget and financial system of the BARMM)," said Padilla, who represents Muslims and indigenous peoples in the Senate. "Bilang boses ng mga kapatid nating Muslim, ang nais natin ay maging matagumpay ang Bangsamoro Organic Law at ang BARMM (As the voice of our Muslim brethren, I wish nothing but the success of the BOL and BARMM)," he added. Padilla stressed the BARMM must be able to generate its own revenues to fund its development programs and projects, for the benefit of Moros and IPs. Leading the PCBPF were Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman and BARMM Minister Mohagher Iqbal as co-chairs of the Inter-Governmental Relations Body (IGRB). Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez led the discussions. Aside from Padilla, other participants at the forum included Sen. Loren Legarda; House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe, Rep. Rex Gatchalian, Yasser Alonto Balindong, Joey Salceda, and Maximo Dalog Jr.; and Chief Minister Ahod Ebrajim Al Haj, Speaker Pangalian Balindong, deputy speakers, deputy leaders, and parliament members of BARMM. The DBM said the forum served as a venue for discussing proposed legislation such as the Bangsamoro Electoral Code, Bangsamoro Local Government Code, Bangsamoro Revenue Code and Bangsamoro law for Indigenous Peoples. Robin: Unang PH Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum, Mahalagang Hakbang Para sa Ikauunlad ng BARMM Isang mahalagang hakbang para tiyakin ang pag-unlad sa Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) ang pagganap ng unang Philippine Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum (PCBPF) sa Pasay City ngayong linggo, ani Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla. Ani Padilla - isa sa mga mambabatas na nakilahok sa nasabing forum - maraming natalakay na panukalang batas para mabigyan ng kakayahan ang Bangsamoro Government para siguraduhin hindi lamang ang sapat na pananalapi para sa programa nito, nguni't pati ang tamang paggamit ng pondong ito. "Hindi matatawaran ang halaga ng forum na ito, na nagbigay ng gabay sa amin bilang mambabatas kung paano matulungan ang BARMM. Limang taon nang matapos ratipikahin ang Bangsamoro Organic Law, kaya dapat nang pagtibayin ang sistema ng budget at pananalapi ng BARMM," ayon kay Padilla, na boses ng mga Muslim at mga katutubo sa Senado. "Bilang boses ng mga kapatid nating Muslim, ang nais natin ay maging matagumpay ang Bangsamoro Organic Law at ang BARMM," dagdag ng mambabatas. Iginiit ni Padilla na dapat makapag-generate ang BARMM ng sariling kita para tustusan ang mga iba pang mga development programs and projects nila para sa mga Moro at sa mga katutubo. Pinangunahan ang PCBPF ni Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman at BARMM Minister Mohagher Iqbal bilang co-chairs ng Inter-Governmental Relations Body (IGRB). Pinangunahan naman ni Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri at House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez ang talakayan. Kasama sa forum bukod kay Padilla sina Sen. Loren Legarda; House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe, Rep. Rex Gatchalian, Yasser Alonto Balindong, Joey Salceda, at Maximo Dalog Jr.; at Chief Minister Ahod Ebrajim Al Haj, Speaker Pangalian Balindong, deputy speakers, deputy leaders, at parliament members ng BARMM. Ayon sa DBM, nagbigay daan ang forum para sa pagtalakay ng panukalang batas tulad ng Bangsamoro Electoral Code, Bangsamoro Local Government Code, Bangsamoro Revenue Code at Bangsamoro law for Indigenous Peoples.