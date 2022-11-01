Poe on Grab commission rate hike

Concerned agencies should step in and look into the plan to impose a two-percent increase in the commission rate of a ride-hailing firm.

This is unconscionable in the midst of economic hardships that Filipinos face to get through every day.

Every peso that drivers and riders earn comes from hard work poured to bring passengers home or delivery parcels right at our doorsteps.

Instead of eating up a slice of their earnings, they should get more in terms of social protection and benefits.

As vital frontliners in the service sector, riders and drivers have helped keep the local economy going.

They, too, long for an easy ride.