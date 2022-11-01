Press Release

November 18, 2022 11th OFW & Family Summit 2022 at 'The Tent Las Pinas,' gives Camella House and Lot and other raffle promo Thousands of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their family members trooped back to The Tent in Las Pinas City on Friday -- the first face-to-face summit sponsored by the Villars over two years after the Covid-19 pandemic. The 11th OFW & Family Summit 2022 with the theme "BAGONG SIMULA SA SARILING BANSA," was a return to in-person in a bid to guide OFWs and their families in wise investments of hard-earned money and help in the country's economic recovery. It was held at The Tent, Vista Global South, C5 Extension Road, Las Piñas City. The event kicked off with ribbon cutting led by Senators Cynthia Mark Villar and House Deputy Speaker Congw. Camille Villar. They were joined by officiating priest Fr. Bobby Olaguer and other guests. In her welcome remarks, pinuri ni Congw. Camille lauded the OFWs and their families for resiliency amid the worst pandemic that hit the country. They persisted and survived this huge challenge. Sen. Mark and Department of Migrant Workers Sec. Susan "Toots" Ople gave Special Messages during the event. In a video message, Sen. Mark said the event does not only show the "commitment" of their family to OFWs and their family, but their hardline stance that no pandemic can stop them in helping our modern-day heroes. He also thanked them for their efforts and support to their family and our country. Ople, on the other hand, hailed Sen. Cynthia as "Champion of OFWs" along with her family. "No doubt, they indeed love our migrant workers and their family," she added. Former Senate Pres. Manny thanked all the OFWs and their family and vowed of their unending help and support. Sen. Cynthia expressed hope that through the summit, they are able to give OFWs and their family members knowledge on wise spending and investments of their money. She said the speakers have given them inspiration to venture in their own businesses. The speakers, she noted, are all sucessful in their own chosen business endeavor. The one-day event was divided into three sessions. Speakers for the first session which delved on "Innovative Ways to Earn Money" were Vicky Mojica, Founder of Angel's Pizza; Raffy Fragante, Head of Customer Experience, AllEasy Go and Jennelle Pernia, Owner, Cheese Rolls by Miss J. The speakers for Session 2 on OFW-turned successful entrepreneurs through government assistance were Dominador Arafiles Jr., Owner, Juan PH Tees; Engr. Aldrin Cardenas, President, Sawat Overseas Workers and Families Association (SOWFA) and Chiddy Mugar, Owner, CLB Construction Goods Trading. Session 3 on Dialogue with government agencies has for their speakers the following: DMW Usec. Atty. Hans Leo J. Cacdac, Department of Foreign Affairs - Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs (DFA-OUMWA) Asst. Sec. Paul Raymund Cortes, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator,Arnaldo "Arnell" Ignacio, Department of Justice- Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (DOJ-IACAT) Usec. Atty. Nicholas Felix Ty Undersecretary, and Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) Administrator Atty. Hernani N. Fabia. The winner of the Camella House and Lot is Jeorge Vincet Giron from Sta Rosa,Laguna The other raffle prizes given are motorcycles, home appliances and sari-sari store showcase. 11th OFW & Family Summit 2022 sa 'The Tent Las Pinas,' nagbigay ng Camella house and lot at iba pang raffle draw prizes LIBO-libong Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) at kanilang pamilya ang nagtungo sa 'The Tent' sa Las Pinas City noong Biyernes- ang kauna-unahang first face-to-face summit na itinaguyod ng mga Villar- dalawang taon makaraan ang Covid-19 pandemic. Balik sa 'in- person ' ang11th OFW & Family Summit 2022 na may temang "BAGONG SIMULA SA SARILING BANSA," na idinadaos para gabayan ang ating mga manggagawa sa ibang bansa sa 'wise investment' ng kanilang pinaghirapang pera at para na rin sa ating economic recovery. Ginanap ang summit sa The Tent, Vista Global South, C5 Extension Road, Las Piñas City. Nagbukas ang event sa pamamagitan ng ribbon cutting na pinangunahan, Senators Cynthia at House Deputy Speaker Congw. Camille Villar. Sinamahan din sila nina Fr. Bobby Olaguer, ang officiating priest, at iba pang guests. Sa kanyang welcome remarks, pinuri ni Congw. Camille ang OFWs at ang kanilang pamilya na nanatiling matatag sa kabila ng pinaka-grabeng pandemiyang tumana sa buong mundo. Hinarap nila at napagtagumpayan ang matinding hamong ito. Nagbigay din sina Sen. Mark at Department of Migrant Workers Sec. Susan "Toots" Ople ng Special Messages. Sa kanyang video message, iginiit ni Sen. Mark na hindi lamang nila ipinakikita sa summit na ito ang "commitment" ng kanilang pamilya sa OFWs kundi pati ang kanilang paninindigan na walang anumang pandemya ang makahahadlang sa pagtulong nila sa ating modern-day hereos. PInasalamatan din niya ang mga ito sa pagsisikap at suporta sa kanilang mga pamilya at sa ating bansa. Kinilala naman ni Ople si Sen. Cynthia bilang "Champion ng OFWs" pati na rin ang kanyang pamilya. Aniya, walang duda na mahal niya ang ating manggagawang Pinoy sa ibang bansa. Umasa naman si Sen. Cynthia A. Villar na nakakatulong ang summit na ito sa ating OFWs at kanilang pamilya na makapagbigay ng kaalaman para sa matalinong na paggastos at investment ng pera. Aniya, nagbibigay rin ang mga speaker ng inspirasyon upang magsimula ng sariling negosyo. Ipinahayag niya na matagumpay sa kanilang m napiling negosyo ang lahat ng speakers sa summit na ito. Speakers sa First Session na tumalakay sa "Innovative Ways to Earn Money" sina Vicky Mojica, Founder ng Angel's Pizza; Raffy Fragante, Head ng Customer Experience, AllEasy Go at Jennelle Pernia, Owner, Cheese Rolls by Miss J. Ang mga speaker sa Session 2 na tungkol sa "OFW-turned successful entrepreneurs through government assistance" ay sina Dominador Arafiles Jr., Owner, Juan PH Tees; Engr. Aldrin Cardenas, President, Sawat Overseas Workers and Families Association (SOWFA) at Chiddy Mugar, Owner, CLB Construction Goods Trading. Speakers naman sa Session 3 tungkol sa "Dialogue with government agencies" sina DMW Usec. Atty. Hans Leo J. Cacdac, Department of Foreign Affairs - Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs (DFA-OUMWA) Asst. Sec. Paul Raymund Cortes, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Arnaldo "Arnell" Ignacio, Department of Justice- Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (DOJ-IACAT) Usec. Atty. Nicholas Felix Ty at Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) Administrator Atty. Hernani N. Fabia. Nanalo naman ng Camella House and Lot si Jeorge Vincent Giron, mula Sta Rosa, Laguna. Marami pang pa premyo ang ibinigay sa raffle draw gaya ng mga motorsiklo, home appliances at sari-sari store showcase.