Press Release

November 21, 2022 CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

(National Hijab Day) Thank you, Mr. President. Majority Leader, thank you. Mr. President, it is my honor to co-sponsor Senate Bill No. 1410, or the "National Hijab Day," under Committee Report no. 8. I would like to commend the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs, ang aking idolo, mapa-pelikula man o debate, sa TV screen man o dito sa Senate Floor, kampyon ng mga kapatid nating Muslim - Senator Robinhood Padilla. Allow me to begin by quoting Robert Allan: "Cultural differences should not separate us from each other, but rather cultural diversity brings a collective strength that can benefit all of humanity." Noon, Mr. President, ang akala ng nakararami, lalo na ng mga nasa posisyon, na ang lakas ay nasa pagkakapareho. Akala nila, unity is secured by uniformity. Ngunit tayong mga Pilipino ang unang unang magsasabi na may mali sa paniniwalang ito. We who are born into various islands separated by large bodies of water, we who learn to speak multiple languages and dialects, we who find ourselves inheriting vastly different cultures - we still come together as one Filipino nation. Tayo, Mr. President, ay nagmula sa Mindanao, at ang tawag natin sa ating demographic doon ay 'tri-people.' Mayroong Muslim, mayroong Lumad, at may mga Kristiyano. Pero lahat, Pilipino. It is our diversity that grants us our unity, Mr. President. Ang ating pagtatag ng National Hijab Day sa bawat unang araw ng Pebrero kada taon, ito ang magsisilbing patunay, na sinusuportahan ng inyong Senado ang ating pagkakaiba bilang mga Pilipino. That we reject discrimination in all its forms, especially towards women who are committed to their religion and way of life. That we uphold the value of diversity, in the name of defending our unity. Thank you, Mr. President.