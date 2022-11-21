Press Release

November 21, 2022 Co-Sponsorship Speech of Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda

Senate Bill No. 1410 under Committee Report No. 8 AN ACT DECLARING THE FIRST DAY OF FEBRUARY OF EVERY YEAR AS NATIONAL HIJAB DAY

Session Hall, Senate of the Philippines

21 November 2022 Mr. President, my dear colleagues, it is my honor to co-sponsor Senate Bill No. 1410, also known as "An Act Declaring the First Day of February of Every Year as National Hijab Day". The Philippines is home to numerous religious affiliations. However, because of this kind of diversity, religious discrimination has become widespread, especially among those who remain ignorant about the core beliefs of people belonging to other religions. As an Honorary Muslim Princess, or Bai A Labi, it is my duty to help lobby the cause of this proposed legislation: to spread awareness to the public about the wearing of the hijab, to encourage inclusion and respect for the hijabis, to put a stop to discrimination, and to create a safe space for Muslim women to freely express their religious beliefs. Let us not wait for misconceptions and misunderstandings to fester into hatred brought about by different religious beliefs. The freedom of religion for every Filipino is expressly guaranteed by the Constitution. Everyone must be treated with fairness and equality. With the help of this proposed policy, we should be able to lessen the prejudice that fuels a certain kind of terrorism--the kind that breeds hatred and sows discord in our nation. Mr. President, these are the reasons why I want to associate myself with the proposed measure. With Senator Padilla's assent, I wish to be a co-sponsor of this measure. Thank you, Mr. President.