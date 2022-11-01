Press Release

November 24, 2022 Senate hails strong Philippines-Vietnam inter-parliamentary relations The Senate on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, hails the strong Philippines-Vietnam inter-parliamentary relations as the Philippines commemorates the 46th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two Southeast Asian countries this year. In a unanimous vote, the Senate Resolution No. 303 (Adopted Resolution 26) commending the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, under the leadership of its President, His Excellency Vương Đình Huệ, for strengthening the Philippines-Vietnam interparliamentary relations. Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, sponsor of the resolution, extolled Hu?'s great contribution in promoting and sustaining parliamentary exchanges, saying the Senate looks forward to more productive exchanges in the future. Hue, who is the fourth official in Vietnam's political structure, is in the country to forge closer parliamentary ties and to help deepen the already warm and robust relationship of the two countries. Dela Rosa, who is the president of the Philippines-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Association, said in his sponsorship speech, "Mr. President, my dear colleagues, this visit of His Excellency President Vuong Dinh Hue is a milestone to our inter-parliamentary relations, being the first Head of the National Assembly to ever hold an official visit to the Philippines after 16 years, upon the invitation of our Senate President, Juan Miguel Zubiri." Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, for his part, moved that all senators be made co-authors of the resolution. SRN 303, in a nutshell, considers Vietnam as a strategic partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The two countries signed on November 17, 2015, a joint statement recognizing the evolving political, economic, and security architecture in the region. The strategic partnership between the two nations aims to comprehensively elevate political, economic and cultural cooperation, as well as develop and strengthen engagement in key functional areas. Dela Rosa pointed out that the shared concern for maritime security, specifically the shared situation in the West Philippine Sea, has been a major consideration for elevating the PH-Vietnam ties to a strategic partnership. The measure also recognizes the vibrant trade engagements between the two Southeast Asian tiger economies. As of August 2022, the Philippines was Vietnam's top rice importer, reaching more than 305,000 tons valued at US$140 million and accounting for 65% of total volume and 63% of total value of exports. "Whereas, his Excellency Vương Đình Huệ, through his able leadership in promoting and further strengthening parliamentary exchanges, deserves the highest commendation as the Senate of the Philippines looks forward to more productive exchanges in the future," the resolution said.