Robin and Bong Go Bring Help to Flood Victims in Mindanao

Senators Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla and Bong Go went to two areas in Mindanao on Friday to bring help to residents affected by floods earlier this month.

Padilla and Go went to Sta. Maria in Davao Occidental, where they distributed P2,000 each to 2,500 residents affected by flooding last Nov. 16. They also distributed balls and bicycles to the residents.

With them were Sta. Maria Mayor Dinko Bautista and Vice Mayor Josephine Mariscal.

After this, they went to Matanao in Davao del Sur, where they distributed P3,000 each to 500 poor families who are beneficiaries of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS).

Both senators also inspected the site where a Super Health Center will be built.

With them in Matanao were Davao del Sur Vice Governor Lorna Bandigan; Matanao Mayor Vincent Fernandez and former Vice Mayor Irick Agbon; and DUMPER party list Rep. Dendee Bautista.

Robin at Bong Go, Namahagi ng Tulong sa Nasalanta ni Baha sa Mindanao

Namahagi ng tulong si Senador Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla at Bong Go nitong Biyernes sa nasalanta ng baha sa dalawang bahagi ng Mindanao nitong buwan.

Tumungo si Padilla at Go sa Sta. Maria sa Davao Occidental, at nagbigay ng P2,000 sa mga 2,500 na apektado ng pagbaha noong Nobyembre 16. Nagbigay din sila ng bola at bisikleta.

Kasama nila sina Sta. Maria Mayor Dinko Bautista at Vice Mayor Josephine Mariscal.

Pagkatapos nito ay tumungo si Padilla at Go sa Matanao sa Davao del Sur, kung saan nagbigay sila ng P3,000 sa 500 mahihirap na pamilyang benepisyaryo ng Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS). Nag-inspeksyon din sila sa lugar kung saan itatayo ang Super Health Center.

Kasama ni Padilla at Go sa Matanao sina Davao del Sur Vice Governor Lorna Bandigan; Matanao Mayor Vincent Fernandez at dating Vice Mayor Irick Agbon; at DUMPER party list Rep. Dendee Bautista.