Press Release

November 29, 2022 Tulfo laments living conditions of informal settlers Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo expressed concern over the plight of informal settler-families (ISFs) who were relocated in areas lacking basic amenities and without access to mass transportation. During the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Urban Planning, Housing and Resettlement on bills seeking to improve government resettlement programs, Tulfo stressed that the government should have a clear plan before letting informal settlers move into their new homes. In particular, he underscored the need to communicate with utility companies to ensure that important services, including electricity and water, are already available on said housing and resettlement areas provided to ISFs. "May mga reklamo akong natatanggap mula sa mga mahihirap nating mga kababayan na ang mga bahay na pinaglipatan sa kanila ay walang kuryente, walang tubig, hindi maayos ang sewage system, sira-sira ang dingding, tumutulo ang bubong at malamok. "Minsan mas mabuti pa nga ang mga tangkal ng mga baboy: may kuryente, may tubig, may tamang ventilation. Ang mga tao sa mga resettlement areas, kawawang-kawawa," he said. Tulfo stressed that the current practice of utility companies requiring a minimum number of people in the community before providing them with water and electricity lines should be removed because it only puts occupants at a disadvantage. In calling for the need to address road problems in resettlement areas, Tulfo said that inhabitants, especially students, would still have to walk for one to two kms before having access to mass transportation. Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Undersecretary Avelino Tolentino III acknowledged the issues, saying that they will reviewing existing sites and make sure to provide lacking services and immediate needs of occupants. The Senator from Isabela and Davao, meanwhile, proposed for the use of the National ID system to easily distinguish between ISFs and professional squatters that are taking advantage of the government housing program. He shared that there are professional squatters who sell the property awarded to them to interested seller before looking for a new place to settle informally again. Ultimately, Sen. Idol underscored the need to put up barangay and police outposts on resettlement areas to ensure peace and order and avoid crimes in the community. Tulfo, nabahala sa kalagayan ng mga tao sa resettlement areas Binigyang-diin ni Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo na dapat ay may sapat na plano ang gobyerno para matiyak na maayos ang bahay at lokasyon na paglilipatan sa informal settler families (ISFs). Sa pakikipagusap sa National Housing Authority (NHA) at Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) kahapon, inilarawan ni Tulfo ang kalunos-lunos na kalagayan ng mga mahihirap na ni-relocate sa mga lugar na walang kuryente o linya ng tubig, walang maayos na kalsada, at sira-sirang bahay. Aniya, dapat nakikipag-ugnayan ang mga ahensyang may kinalaman sa pabahay sa mga utility companies para masiguradong mayos ang mga pabahay. "May mga reklamo akong natatanggap mula sa mga mahihirap nating mga kababayan na ang mga bahay na pinaglipatan sa kanila ay walang kuryente, walang tubig, hindi maayos ang sewage system, sira-sira ang dingding, tumutulo ang bubong at malamok. "Minsan mas mabuti pa nga ang mga tangkal ng mga baboy: may kuryente, may tubig, may tamang ventilation. Ang mga tao sa mga resettlement areas, kawawang-kawawa," saad ni Tulfo. Sinabi ni Tulfo na dapat ay tanggalin na ang minimum na bilang ng tao na nire-require ng utility companies bago magkabit ng linya ng tubig o kuryenta dahil ito ang dinadahilan nila kung bakit hindi makabitan ng linya ang ilang komunidad. Samantala, iminungkahi naman ng Senador mula sa Isabela at Davao na gamitin ang National ID system para madaling makilala ang mga ISF at professional squatters na sinasamantala ang government housing program. Ibinahagi niya na may mga propesyonal na squatters na nagbebenta ng ari-arian na iginawad sa kanila bago maghanap nanaman ng ibang malilipatan na tirahan. Dagdag ng mambabatas, dapat maglagay ng mga barangay at police outposts sa mga resettlement areas upang matiyak ang kapayapaan at kaayusan at maiwasan ang mga krimen sa komunidad.